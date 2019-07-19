Shay Powell, the proud new owner of Kentucky River Foothills Development Council’s 100th home.

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

On July 11, the Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, through its affordable housing program, broke ground on its 100th home. The home will be located at 2699 Hardwicks Creek Road and is being built for Shay Powell who works at Everman’s 76. Partnered with the Kentucky Housing Corp and USDA Rural Development and Community Action, the organization is helping people like Shay live their dreams. The Kentucky River Foothills has multiple programs to help people in need, from food and heating assistance to healthcare, transportation and adult daycare. They also post jobs on their website. It is truly a blessing for Powell County and demonstrates their value of life and sets an example for us all to share. Jimmie Stone, Director Of Housing Development says they have been building and providing homes since 2002 and have many success stories to share with many happy endings. They help people with recovery and assist our National Treasures, our veterans.