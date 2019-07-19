Mattie Paula Combs, 66, widow of Darrhyl Matthew Combs, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. She was born May 17, 1953 to the late Almus and Ella Jean Smith Chapman. Survivors include, son, Matthew (Brooke) Combs, Lexington; daughter, Kimberly (Keith) Hall, Clay City; brothers, AC Chapman and Mike Chapman; sister, Vada Barnes; grandchildren: Gracie Hall, Presley Hall, Jackson Combs and Elam Combs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Almus and Ella Jean Chapman and husband, Darrhyl Combs. Services Monday, July 15, atDavis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson. Burial was in Combs Cemetery, Clay City with Jay Combs, Jeff Combs, Rondal Clemons, Dean Tucker, Cory Graham, and Derrick Norton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were, Hubert Smith, Mike Barnes, Cheryl King, Vickie Wilson, Wilma Yates, and Vickie Johnson.

Ronald Dwayne Little, 50, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Clay City, KY. He was born February 12, 1969 to Haskel Lyttle and Claudette Lyttle Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He is survived by his mother, as well as his brother, Charles Lyttle; sister, Linda (Stephen) Rose; nephew, Christopher Ray Boyd and niece, Amanda Lyttle. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Carson Church; grandmother, Pauline Schrum; uncles Randy Richie & Shawn Schrum, and nephew Justin William Boyd. A memorial service was held Monday, July 15 at Mountain Parkway Church of God by Rev. Dale Payne.

Linda Sue Potter, 63, wife of William Potter died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home in Jeffersonville, KY. She was born March 8, 1956 in Campton, KY to the late Willard and Virginia Allen Powell. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Nema Jason Etebar; granddaughter, Aubrey; brothers, Roger Dean (Hope) Powell & Larry Powell and sister, Deloris Powell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings. A loving wife and caring mother, she will be dearly missed. Services were Friday, June 12. Burial followed in the Cat Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

John Morgan Tipton, age 90, died on July 8, 2019 at his residence in Stanton, KY. Born in Rosslyn, KY he was a son of the late Pleas D. Tipton and the late Louis Wireman Tipton, a 1947 graduate of Powell County High School and an Elder of Stanton First Presbyterian Church. Morgan was a farmer, a Kentucky Colonel and member of Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Powell County Livestock Producers. He assisted with the Powell County High School Basketball Team under Coach Bill Orme with transportation and keeping the record book. Morgan was dedicated to Powell County his entire life as teacher of the one room school house on Hatton Creek, a toll booth operator on the Mt. Parkway and a county tobacco surveyor. He also enjoyed breeding and showing horses. Morgan is survived by his wife, Dorothy Abner Tipton; one son, Michael (Susan) Tipton of Stanton; two daughters, Connie (Gary) Crabtree of Stanton and Georgia (Rodney) Hill of Jupiter, FL; one sister, Yvonne (Charles) Martin of Stanton; seven grandchildren, John (Anna) Tipton, Laura (Jared) Cockrell, Brooke (Bowen) Smallwood, Paige Crabtree, Dane Hill, Layne (Devin) Harkness and Zane Hill and 11 great grandchildren, Colin, Nicholas, Darcy, Delaney, Garrett, Conleigh, Asher, Ivie, Lucas, Henry and Huxley. In addition to his parents Morgan was also preceded in death by four brothers, Elbert Tipton, Hugh Tipton, Pleas Tipton, Jr. and Herbert Tipton and seven sisters, Minnie Tipton, Mary Lane, Opal Wicker, Golden Bowen, Elizabeth Everman, Gladys Trent and Zanna Francis Anderson. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Lucas Waters were conducted Thursday at Stanton First Presbyterian Church. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with John Tipton, Jared Cockrell, Bowen Smallwood, Dane Hill, Zane Hill and Devin Harkness serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were nephews and nieces, members of Stanton First Presbyterian Church, Dr. Charles Noss, Troy Brooks, Junior Ashley, Rainbo Kerns, Mike Reed, Willis Henderson, Talmadge Smallwood, Herb Trent, Gary Abner, Phillip Collins, Rick Bowlby, Esther Kearns, Dee Robbins, Fred Tuttle and Hospice East. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.