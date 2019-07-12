Evan Kinser

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

Evan Kinser has not yet graduated Powell County High School, but he has set a new standard by winning the FBLA’s top Electronic Career Portfolio for Business.

Kinser’s portfolio won him first place in regional competition, first place in state, and garnered national recognition with the Future Business Leaders Of America in San Antonio, TX on July 2.

Even more amazing: Evan starts his senior year at PCHS with 33 college credit hours, and he has plans to rack up to another 15 hours before graduation.

The Electronic Career Portfolio is the future of top job applications. It provides potential employers with all your qualifications, ideas, skills, and knowledge- all in digital format.

The FBLA has a national membership of more than 200,000 members, with 80 members in Powell County.

Evan can be seen on his podcast at www.balltalkpod.com were he has interviewed 19 professional athletes, 17 media professionals, and has thousands of hits on his site.

Evan plans to pursue a degree in Sports Management or Media Communications.

Evan received a press pass when he covered the Big 3 in Indianapolis.

Alicia Frazier, NBCT -Evans Career and Technical Teacher with Powell County High school, said “Evan is one of most motivated students I have ever seen.”

Evan is the only child of Myron and Gina Kinser of Stanton.