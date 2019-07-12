Rebecca Andrews, 74, wife of Henry Andrews, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born May 23, 1945 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Morlin O. and Anna Gertrude White Curtis. Survivors include, husband, Henry Andrews, daughters, Sandy (Gary) Coleman and Lisa Lorraine (John) Baldridge; son, Lonnie Michael Andrews; brothers, Donald Richardson and Billy Wray; grandchildren, Christina Williams, Christopher Coleman, Javan Baldridge, Brittany Day, and Brittney Mae Andrews; step-granddaughter, Kristin Lena’e Sizemore; great-grandchildren, Jayden Fox and Shaylyn Leach; step great-granddaughter, Journee Sizemore. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, John Earl Andrews; brothers and sisters, Lou Edna Hall, Beulah Richardson-Curtis, Lola May Steiner, Hazel Kemper, Edith Campbell, Gippie Caudill, Louedna Curtis Smith, Lilia Curtis, Arthur Adams, George Richardson Jr., Ozzie Curtis, Kelzie Curtis, George Curtis, Bob Curtis, and Owen Curtis. Services were Thursday, July 4, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Greg Webb.. Burial was in the Elkin Cemetery, Clay City. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Gary Estes 50 died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Dewy and Mildred Estes. He is survived by his mother Mildred Estes of Clay City, six brothers Hubert Estes of Irvine, Buford Estes of Clay City, Cecil Estes of Winchester, Clayton Estes of Winchester, Darrell Estes of Clay City, Virgil Estes of Irvine and a sister Wilma Woosley of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his father Dewy Estes. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial was in the Beatty Place Cemetery in Beattyville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ida Thelma Charles, 77, widow of Clell Clinton Charles, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, KY. She was born July 28, 1941 in Powell County, KY to the late Luther and Anna Puckett Kennon. A member of Christian Fellowship Church of God in Clay City, Mrs. Charles was a retired cook for Powell County Schools and later worked alongside her son Ricky at Charles Satellite Company. She was also a committed foster care provider, caring for more than 65 foster children.

She is survived by sons Clell (Donna) Charles, Jr., Zack Anthony (Sherry) Charles, Ricky (Elissa) Charles, David (Melissa) Charles, Teddy Charles, Matthew (Bridgett) Charles, & Samuel (Kimberly) Shuler; daughters Kathy Rice & Ann (Gary) Baker; a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandchildren; and by sister Joyce Bishop. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, by grandson Shawn Rice, & by great-granddaughter Danika Charles.

Services were Monday, July 8, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Harold Kelly and Rev. Paul Hensley. Burial was in the Charles Cemetery, Clay City, with Shane Rice, Corey Charles, Daylan Charles, Jordan Rice, Austin Rice, Kodie Townsend, Timothy Townsend, & C.J. Hensley served as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were all her grandchildren. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Patrick, 78, of Clay City, Kentucky died on July 4, 2019 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling Hospital. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Patrick and the late Ruby Abney Patrick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert D. Patrick and Johnny Asch; two daughters, Ruby Allen and Mary Jo Asch and two sisters, Linda Wells and Shirley Patrick. Brenda is survived by two sons, Ronald A. Patrick and his wife LaDonna of Knoxville, TN and Gary Asch and his wife Vickie of Stanton; one brother, David Patrick of Clay City; one sister, Edna Manis of Clay City; six grandchildren, Tippany Patrick, Brittany Allen, Eric Rogers, Ronald Allen, Jr., Gary Lee Asch and Laura Asch and four great grandchildren, Jameson Rogers, Bryleigh Allen, Evelyn Grace Allen and Hunter Allen. Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Patrick Cemetery with Ronald Patrick, Duane Scott, William Rogers, Jr., Todd Thacker, Eric Rogers and Anthony Hawkins serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were David Patrick, Tim Grayson, Gary Asch, Gary Lee Asch, Jerry Lee Scott and Ralph Wells. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.