Dr. Anthony Orr

At a special called meeting last week, the Powell County Board of Education announced the results of their annual evaluation of the superintendent’s performance.

The reslts were positive in every area of examination.

There are seven standards superintendents are typically evaluated against with four possible ratings: Exemplary, Accomplished, Developing, and Growth Required.

Strategic Leadership Exemplary

Instructional

Leadership

Accomplished

Cultural Leadership Developing

Human Resource

Leadership

Exemplary

Managerial

Leadership

Exemplary

Collaborative

Leadership

Developing

Influential Leadership Exemplary

Speaking on behalf of the board, Chairperson John Brewer said, “We could not ask for more from Dr. Orr. His strategic work to improve the educational experience of our students, his managerial support and influential leadership with our staff have exceeded our expectations. We are confident the same level of accomplishment will be evident in all areas of his work as his time in our community and schools continues.”

Dr. Orr expressed his gratitude to the board for their support and continued, saying, “We have a great team with staff and leaders in schools and the district offices, making this work possible,” Orr said. “There is plenty of work ahead, but we are headed in a good direction. I look forward to sharing more of that work with the Powell County community in the coming weeks and months.”