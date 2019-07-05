Ora “Doug” Trusty, 88, widower of Lovelia Campbell Trusty, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. He was born December 30, 1930 in Quicksand, Kentucky to the late RB and Julie Noble Trusty. Survivors include, sons, Clarence Trusty, Indiana, Wayne and wife, Angie Trusty, Indiana, and Henderson Trusty, Indiana; daughter, Geneva and husband, Matthew Sims; grandchildren, Michele and husband, Kenny Rowe, Misty and husband, Tim Marsh, Amanda and husband, Shawn Henderson, Merle and wife, Cindy Trusty, Charity and husband, Ryan Davidson, Arron and wife, Ashley Trusty, Julie Ann and Baughman, David Trusty, Katrina Trusty, Kristie Sims, and Kathy Sims; and 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Hamilton Trusty and Wayne Trusty, both of Michigan; and sister, Ressie Prater, Mt. Sterling. He was preceded by son, David Trusty; sisters, Tressie Manns Nance and Laurie Prater; brothers, Johnny Manns and Lee (Pete) Trusty.

Services were Tuesday, July 2, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was Tuesday 11:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home.

Grady Jones Jr., 68, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1950 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Grady and Vina Stacy Jones. Survivors include, fiance, Brenda Sue Edwards; son, Mike (Alex Walker) Jones; daughter Lori (Neal) Lhamon and Shayynn Sue King; step-sons, Jerry Wayne Conkright, Clifford Scott Conkright, Steven Dean Conkright, and Jacob Lee Pennington; brother, Alfred Jones; sister, Lena Brewer; and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Nancy Wright. Services were Wednesday, July 3, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kelly Blankenship. Visitation was Tuesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in West Cemetery.

Larry Ray Morton, 56, husband of Leshal Bishop Morton, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. He was born September 4, 1962 to the late Kenneth Ray Ratliff and the late Patsy Ellen Morton. Survivors include, wife, Leshal Diann Morton; son, Larry Ray Morton II; daughters, Wilma Suellen Morton and Krystal Faye (Darrell) Risner; grandchildren, Leshal Abigail Barnett, Patsie Mae Barnett, Gideon Elish Morton, Colton Lee Risner, Logan Wayne Risner, Whitley Maydalen Risner, and Memphis Kable Risner. He was preceded in death by parents, Patsie Ellen Morton and Kenneth Ray Ratliff; sisters, Barbara Sue Morton and Jenny Lynn Morton. Services were Tuesday, July 2, 3:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tommy Evans. Visitation was Monday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Bishop Cemetery #2 with Richard Bishop, Bradley Cunagin, Robert Overbee, Jacob Bishop, Terry Frailey, and Dustin Risner.

Will Daniel “Danny” Tipton 64 of Clay City died Monday, June 24, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1954 in Winchester to Clarence and Lucy Tipton. He was an avid musician that played with several bands over the past 40 years. He is survived by his partner of sixteen years Debra Martin of Clay City, two sons Joshua Kane and his wife Amanda of Lawrenceburg, Jason Hulker and Stephanie of Frankfort, grand-daughters Angelique Hulker and Samuel of Mercer County, brothers Lenny Day, Denny Ray and Howard Eli, 15 grand-children and three great grand-children . He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lucy Tipton and two sisters Mary Coffey, Jeannie Marie and a grand-daughter Railynn Jo Hulker. Funeral services were 11 am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Mary Adams officiating. Friends visited Wednesday 5 till 8 pm. Burial was in the family cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Erma Hughes, 72, widow of Larry Daymon Hughes of Stanton, KY died on June 25, 2019. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY she was the daughter of the late James Smith and the late Aileen Sons Smith. Erma was a former teacher’s aide with the Powell County Board of Education and a member of Daughter’s of The American Revolution and Eastern Star. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, James Smith, Jr. and her sister, Diane Martin. Erma is survived by two sons, Daymon (Danna) Hughes and Chuck Hughes; one daughter, Tammy Hughes (Jed) Puckett; four grandchildren, Chase (Jessica) Southwood, Taylor (Noah) Miller , Laryn Puckett and Delilah Hughes and by four great grandchildren, Riley Paige Southwood, Merritt Olivia Southwood, Trip Derham and Celee Southwood. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep and Chase Southwood were held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Rob Merion, Travis Crabtree, Mark Reed, Joey Boyd, Kevin Babcock and Millard Skidmore serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Dave and Katherine Creech, Teresa Bowen, Steve Faw, Travis and Jacqueline Meadows, Janice Parks, Suzannah Merion, Gary and Margaret Chenault, Sydney Ewen, Paul “Pooge” White, Sandy Flincham, Nancy Chaney, Diane Caudill, Shirley Skidmore, Sherry Skidmore, Paula Skidmore Begley, Josh Pelfrey, Brenda Burton Sharpe, Brenda Salyers, Margarita Arnett, Joanna Bailey, Allen Martin, David Johnson, Chase Friel, Rosalie Dawson, Winfred Hughes, and Jeanette Hale. Arrangements in the care of Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Roger “Jason” Miller 41 of Garrett KY formerly of Clay City died Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born November 15, 1977 in Winchester to Roger Wayne and Patricia Powell Miller. He was a construction worker. He is survived by his parents Roger Wayne and Patricia Powell Miller Clay City, his grandfather J. T. Powell of Clay City, a daughter Kaylee Miller of Clay City and two brothers Justin Miller of Mt. Sterling and Jacob Miller of Clay City. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Friends visited Thursday, June 27 from 6 till 8 PM. Burial was in the Verdon Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Joe Carl Clark, 73, husband of Deborah J. Clark, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling. He was born September 25, 1945 in Garrett, KY to Dickie & Victoria Jacobs Clark. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was retired from the U.S. Army. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons: Joe Clark II, Joshua Clark, Matthew (Lora) Clark, Samuel Clark, & Timothy Clark; eight daughters: Victoria (Brian) Spurlock, Joann (Jeff) Johnson, Heather (Mike) Barger, Chasity (Patrick) Smith, Rachel (Shannon) Little, Sarah (Jason) Rose, & Abigail (Jamie) Hamilton; step-daughter, Anita Lazar. He is also survived by grandchildren Brittany (Bobby) Brown, Tiffany Clark, Christian Johnson, Hailey Little, Brayden Little, Kaleb Rose, Conner Rose, Annika Hamilton, Jase Hamilton, Brody Spurlock, Lucas Smith, Adam Smith, Jacob Clark, Bayleigh Clark, Rylan Clark, & Olivia Clark, and great-grandchild Kingston Brown. Additional survivors include brother James (Alva) Clark; and sister Mary (Gary) Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda Elkins Clark. Services were Thursday, June 27, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Wednesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Veterans Cemetery with Joe Clark II, Joshua Clark, Matthew Clark, Samuel Clark, Timothy Clark, Christian Johnson, Mike Barger, and Shannon Little serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving were, Jason Rose, Jeff Johnson, Brian Spurlock, Patrick Smith and Jamie Hamilton.

Clifford Dale Briscoe, 53, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born November 22, 1965 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Charles Ray and Rose Ann Hall Briscoe. Survivors include, significant other, Pam Wood; daughters, Rebekah Branham and Rachel Branham; brothers, Ralph Briscoe, Darrell Briscoe, and Elwood Briscoe; and sister, Lynn Briscoe; grandchildren, Natalie Branham, Dakota Probst, and Blake Luttrell. Services were Friday, June 28, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. George Sparks. Visitation was Thursday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Helton Cemetery with Brian Helton, Wayne Tipton, Leon Hurt Jr., Jason Friend, Allen Martin, and Barry Martin.