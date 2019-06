Times photo by Bre Taulbee

GED program graduates five

Five students in the GED program at Powell County Adult Education were awarded diplomas for their work in a ceremony on Saturday, June 22. Pictured from left ar Adult Ed Instructor Barbara Taulbee, Jasmine Conner, Anna Webb, Thomas Angel, Sabrina Barnett, Ryan Snelling, and Instructor Lola Faulkner. See Page 18 for details and more photographs.