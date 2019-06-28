Gary Knox 62 of Clay City died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Cardinal Hill Hospital. He was born in Wolfe County July 18, 1956 to Price and Ruby Knox. He was a gifted musician and loved to play music with his son Dustin. He is survived Dustin Knox of Clay City, two sisters Carolyn Robinson Bascomb and her husband Leon of Stanton, Janet Hughes Patton of Clay City, four nephews Darrel Hughes and wife Ollie, Brandon Hughes, Enoch Thomas and wife Tina and Chandler Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents Price and Ruby Knox. Funeral services were held at 2 PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Sister Mary Adams officiating. Friends visited Saturday from 5 till 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial was in the Eaton Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Norma Jean Lee, 68, wife of Farris Lee, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home. She was born January 17, 1951 to the late Elmer and Polly Townsend Sparks. Survivors include, husband, Farris Lee; son, Raymond Lee (Michelle) Lane; daughter, Virginia (Clayton) Wise; brothers, Elbert (Brenda) Sparks and Clayton (Barbara Eversole) Sparks; sisters, Juanita (Tony) Fraley, Judy (James) Parks, and Bonnie (Delbert) Mullins; grandchildren, Austin Lane, Savannah Lane, Clayton Alan Wise, and Brock Wise; great-grandchildren, Zayden Wise. Services were Friday, June 21, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Gary Sparks. Visitation was Thursday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Sparks Cemetery.

Jewell Faye Abbott, age 76, wife of Paul “Hammer” Abbott of Clay City, Kentucky died June 17, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Lee County, Beattyville, KY. Born in West Bend, KY she was the daughter of the late Melvin Rose and the late Osie Young Rose and she was a former instructional aid with the Powell County Board of Education. Jewell was a member of the West Bend First Church of God and their Women’s Group and she was a member of the Powell County Livestock Producers. She was a former member of the Powell County Homemakers and she was a devoted caregiver to her parents and brothers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard Rose, William Rose and Elmo Rose and by two nephews, Melvin Wayne Curtis and Jeff Curtis. Jewell is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Abbott; one daughter, Paula (David) Watson of Clay City; one sister, Maxine Crain of West Bend; three grandchildren, Allison (Kyle) Clowers, Emily Watson and Ben Watson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs and Bro. Wayne Hatton were held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in West Bend Cemetery with David Watson, Ben Watson, Kyle Clowers, Luke Neltner, Don Pasley and Caleb Fraley served as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Lee and Pam Watts, Earl and Karen Lyons, Ronnie and Treva Rowe, Kathy Thurman, Herb Devary, members of West Bend United Methodist Church and members of West Bend First Church of God. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sherry Lynn Borden, 65, wife of Harold Borden, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born July 14, 1953 to Harry & Mildred Neal Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Debra Elaine Malone. She is survived by her husband as well as her son Glen Borden. No services are planned at this time.