Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

The Public Library taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

Donations Needed

Needed for mowing Nolan Cemetery on Furnace Road. Send donations to Wynona Blythe, 661 Maple St., Stanton, KY 40380. For details, call 606-481-4021.

Donations

Are now being accepted for the upkeep of the Mount Canaan Cemetery. Please see Shannon Fraizer or Lonnie Dale Stewart or call (606) 663-2724

2019 Kids Fishing Derby

The 2019 kids fishing Derby has been rescheduled to October due to road closure on Indian Creek. Date will be posted at a later date!

A Ride For Hope

Hospice Care Plus Saturday June 22nd at the Estill County Fair Barn 38 South Irvine Road Irvine, KY 40336. Registration 11AM, kick stands up 1PM. $20 rider meal included, $5 passenger meal included. First 25 riders get a free t-shirt with registration! Motorcycle license or permit required! There will be food, door pirzes, inflatables and family fun! For more information call Rob at (606) 727-3925

Community Picnic

Come join us for a community picnic at New Hope Fellowship Church on 9 East Railroad St. Stanton, KY 40380. Saturday June 22nd, 2019 2PM- 5PM. Invite your family, friends and neighbors and enjoy a day of fun with fellowship, free food, games and prizes. God’s Country Rach will be helping us, Brother Michael Young. Free backpacks while supplies last. For more information please contact New Hope Fellowship Church on Facebook or sister Margaret Powell (859) 585-6793 or sister Laura Faulkner (859) 274-8022. Just look for the big white tent. Brother Jack L. Powell and the congregation welcomes everyone!

Community Cookout

Come join us for a community cookout at Full Gospel Lighthouse. 98 5th Avenue, Clay City, KY, Saturday June 29th from 6PM – 8PM. Invite your family, friends and neighbors and enjoy an evening of fellowship, free food and live music. For more information please contact Ella Creech at (859) 771-4155. Pastor Sammy Faulker and the congregation welcomes everyone to attend.