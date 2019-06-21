By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff Writer

An elderly Stanton woman was trapped in her home early Monday morning by a mud slide.

About 6 a.m. on Monday, a house on North Bend Road was nearly buried by a mudslide caused by recent soaking rains.

The home of Bonnie Bowen, 90, was swept off its foundation by the slide, and she was unable to escape the structure.

First responders initially thought the home was unoccupied, but then discovered Bowen’s car parked at the rear of the home, covered by the slide.

Bowen was eventually freed after emergency crews cut holes in the roof of the structure to lift her to safety.

Personnel from 15 different agencies responded, including Stanton, Hargett, Middle Fork, Clay City, Mt. Sterling, Clark County, and Lexington fire departments.

Supporting the rescue effort were Powell County Judge-Executive James Anderson, Emergemcy Management Director Jerry Rains, Sheriff Danny Rogers, KSP Trooper Tyler Montgomery, and the American Red Cross.

Incident Commander Eddie Barnes said that Bowen was successfully rescued from the still-collapsing home at about 10:30 a.m.

“She was in a little void space that was a matter of inches, and basically when she came out she said that she was asleep in bed when all that happened,” Barnes said.

Bowen is reported to be in good condition.