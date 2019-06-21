Robert “Bob” Lane, 75, husband of Josephine Lane of Stanton, Kentucky died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at U K Medical Center. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio he was the son of the late Dewey Lane and the late Virgie Booth Lane. Bob Lane was a former mechanic with Hinkle Contracting Corporation and he attended the First Church of God. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Harold Lane and by his special nephew, Terry Spencer. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Josephine Sparks Lane; one son, Robert Scott (Jennifer) Lane of Irvine; two daughters, Connie Jo (Larry) Fraley and Jennifer (Greg) Jones of Clay City; one brother, Danny Dale Lane of Campton; two sisters, Anna Ruth Spencer of Campton and Mary (Ernest) Spencer of Rogers and by four grandchildren, Rebecca Fraley, Grant Fraley, Paul Jones and Sarah Jones. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Bill Carpenter, Bro. George Sparks and Bro. Mike Hicks were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial was in Crabtree Cemetery, High Rock Road, Stanton, KY with Paul Jones, Grant Fraley, Donnie Profitt, Paul Abney, Greg Jones and Larry Fraley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Leo Abney, Clayton Rogers, Shelby Rogers, Roy Gene Hayes, David Lane, Derrick Denniston and Glenville Powell. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mildred Joyce Tharpe, 86, widow of John Tharpe, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home. She was born September 20, 1932 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Noah and Lina Martin Sheffield. Survivors include, sons, Gerald (Rhonda) Tharpe, Stanton, John (Marsha) Tharpe, Irvine, Charles (Debbie) Tharpe, Lexington, Richard (Helen) Tharpe, Stanton; daughters, Reva Ann (Bobby) Brooks, Clay City, Kathi Briscoe, Mt. Sterling; brothers, Shirley (Marlene) Sheffield, Illinois, Cecil (Twyla) Sheffield, Winchester, Fairley Sheffield, Lexington, Lloyd (Marie) Sheffield, Lexington; sisters, Carol (Jack) Diamond, Richmond; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Tharpe; daughter, Ilene Wright; grandson, John Travis Briscoe; great-grandson, Bryan Casey Hall; brothers, Gary Sheffield, Michael Sheffield, Donald Sheffield, and Noah Sheffield, Jr., and sister, Mabel Willoughby. Services are Thursday, June 13, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation Wednesday is 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with Kevin Tharpe, Nicholas Tharpe, Jeremy Abney, Chris Davidson, Dustin Holder, and George Welicki serving as pallbearers.

Gracie Marie Townsend, 75, widow of Layton Eugene Townsend, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born December 18, 1943 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late William Bruce and Gladys Lane Rogers. Survivors include, son, Glenville (Cleta) Townsend; daughters, Brenda (Ricky) Fritts, Susie Frazier, and Melody (Steve) Lawson; brothers, Willard Rogers, John Rogers, Larry Rogers, Sammy Rogers, and Ricky Rogers; sisters, Mabel Rogers and Rena Faye Ayres; 6 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Steve Townsend. Services are Friday, June 14, 2:00PM. Visitation is Thursday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial is in Mt. Chapel Cemetery, Stanton with Glenn Townsend, Collin Frazier, Paul Jacob Rogers, Erik Fountain, Jonathon Rogers, David Davis, Sammy Rogers Jr, and Austin Smith serving as pallbearers.