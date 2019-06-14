By JASON HART

Times Editor

Hollie Sands

Sandsingers is not a hamburger joint.

This is a perception that proprietor Hollie Sands runs into on a weekly basis.

“We get people in pretty regularly who see our slogan, ‘A real humdinger,’ and think we sell hamburgers here,” said Sands, who owns the shop with her husband, Michael Huntsinger. “That’s okay with us, because they usually come on in and find something they like, even if it’s not a hamburger.”

The shop, which is located at 21 Washington Street in Stanton, is pretty easy to miss.

It’s also hard to pinpoint exactly what they sell.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Sands said. “We only have about a thousand square feet, but it usually takes customers at least three laps around the shop to take everything in.”

Sands said the shop, which was named by combining her and her husband’s last names, is particularly well-known for selling pillows, blankets, and towels.

“We sell a lot more than just those three things,” said Sands. “But we don’t sell anything for retail price, and we average forty to sixty percent below retail.”

Sands said she grew up in a small town of about 200 people in northern Ohio. She knows all about having to make a trip to town to pick up goods.

“I always wanted to open a country store, for locals,” Sands said. “We focus on affordable items that fit tight budgets, and emphasize super customer service.”

Sandsingers is open on Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because we need time to get new merchandise priced, processed, and organized,” Sands said. “We never know what we will have in stock week to week, and we need that time to get ready for our customers.”

Sands said there may be expanded hours in the future.

So, why Stanton?

“Why not Stanton?” Sands said. “The people of Stanton and Powell County have opened their arms to Mike and I from day one,” Sands said. “We feel blessed and excited to be a part of this community. Really, we feel like we are part of a family here.”