Robert “Spec” Alexander, 80, died June 3, 2019. A Versailles native, he was born to the late Leonard Owen and Isa Mae Mullins Alexander on May 8, 1939. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Versailles.

Spec was the Head Starter at Keeneland Race Course (’81-present). The following quote is from Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason: “Spec was a Keeneland institution, an unquestioned master of his craft. For decades, his talent as a horseman ensured the safety of countless thoroughbreds and their riders, from schooling young horses about the starting gate during morning training hours to providing a clean start during the afternoon’s races. Horsemen who train and race at Keeneland always have been confident that Spec and his team would handle each horse with exceptional care.”

Along with his brother Freddie and his wife, Spec helped every year at the annual Clay City Community Christmas Dinner.

Spec leaves behind his brother Freddie (Connie) Alexander; sister Lettie Goins; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Alexander.

Services were at Southland Christian Church’s Nicholasville Campus, Funeral was Tuesday at 1pm. Burial followed at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund athttps://pdjf.org/donate/

Mark Wayne Hall, 51, husband of Kimberly Hargis Hall, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 23, 1967 in Irvine, Kentucky to Eugene Hall and the late Lois Ann Kincaid Hall. Mark was a member of the Rocky Mountain Association and the Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse Association. He was also a member of the Christian Assembly of God. Survivors include, wife, Kim Hargis Hall; son, Steven Wayne Hall; daughter, Patricia Hall (Josh) Sowder; step-son, Tyson Michael (Hannah) Pitts; Father, Eugene (Kathy) Hall; brother, Stacy (Michelle) Hall and Brian Hall; sisters, Teresa Hall Congleton, Carol Hall Estes, Lois Hall Campbell, Sondra Hall (Billy) Strange; grandchildren, Keagen Wayne Holland, Kadie Holland, Kaydee Sowder, Payton Sowder, Karson Hall, and Everly Pitts. Services were Tuesday, June 11, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Scott Barnes. Visitation was Monday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in the Hall Family Cemetery with Phillip Rob, James Abney, Derick Tipton, Andrew Stephens, Mike Hall, Billy Bowman, Mitch Niller, and Kevin Bryant serving as pallbearers.

Marilyn Lyle, 66, wife of Larry D. Lyle of Clay City, Kentucky died at her residence on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Log Lick, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Syl Scott and Nannie Lucas Scott and she was a 1971 graduate of Powell County High School. Marilyn was a former teller at Whitaker Bank and a Powell County Deputy Jailer. She was a member of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church and the Fraternal Order of Police. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Christopher David Lyle; three brothers: Kenneth Scott, William Scott and Paul Scott and one sister, Marsha Gail Scott. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Larry D. Lyle; one daughter, Amy Denise (Athena) Voyles of Richmond; one sister, Phyllis (Ray) Warford of Stanton and two grandchildren, Marilyn Paige Lyle and Joshua Lyle Davis. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Gary Willoughby and Allison Roberts were held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial was in Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery with Mike Scott, Kenny Scott, Greg Scott, Wesley Reed, Elliott Hale, Mike Roberts, Gary Reed and Travis Crabtree serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Roberts, Erin Druen, Melanie Scott Jones, Robbie Scott, Allison Roberts, Bobby and Phyllis Carmichael, Joanne Elkins, Brenda Salyers, Shelly Gaffney, Reno and Sue Gaffney, Enis and Patty Combs, Rhonda Caudill, Susan Allen, Mike Warford, Debbie Warford, Danny Allen, Gary Wayne Reed, Sally Risner, Montana Hale, Dr. Julie Kennon and Staff, Jessica Boswell, Kim Smith, Employees of Powell County Detention Center and members of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.