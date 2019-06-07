Fire, SAR crews clear the way

Times photo by Lisa Johnson

Clay City Mayor Kenny Rice has been taking part in the Red River Cleanup for more than four years, and he never seems to get tired.

By LISA JOHNSON

Staff Writer

This past weekend, members Clay City Fire Department and Powell County Search and Rescue cleared a fallen tree that had been obstructing the Red River.

This was done to aid in the cleanup that will be held this Saturday by the Friends Of The Red River.

Friends Of The Red River started back in 2015, but Russ Miller has been clearing and cleaning up the Red River for the last 23 years.

The cleanup starts at 8 a.m. at the take out loop and ends at Meadow Green Park.

If you would like to participate just show up or contact Clay City Hall for details at 606.663.2224.

If You Go

– Meet at the take-out loop at the end of Meadow Green Park

– 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 8

– Call 606.663.2224 for details