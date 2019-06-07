Larry Anderson 37 of Winchester died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 1, 1981 in Tampa, FL to Arnold Clay Anderson and Brenda Sue Curtis. He was an avid UK fan. He is survived by his mother Brenda Sue Curtis of Winchester, three sisters Belissa Hall of Winchester, Annette Anderson, Patricia Anderson, three brothers Michael Anderson of Stanton, Andy Anderson Michael Mickey Anderson. He is preceded by his father Arnold Clay Anderson and a sister Belinda Sue Ross. Funeral services were held 2 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Story officiating. Friends visited Sunday 12 PM till time of the service. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Kenny Bentley, 65, of Mount Sterling, formerly of Dorton, died Saturday in Mt. Sterling. He was born April 1, 1954 in Pike County to the late Smith and Maggie Belcher Bentley.

Kenny was a retired coal miner and mechanic and a member of Lexington United Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister in law; Bessie Bentley.

He is survived by his wife; Christine Ray Bentley, four sons; Chad (Sarah) Bentley of Winchester, Eric (Tara) of Mount Sterling, Parker Parker of Mount Sterling. Bruce Parker of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three brothers; Carl Bentley of Pikeville, Clyde (Sandra) Bentley of Jenkins, Claude (Carolyn) Bentley of Mount Sterling, three grandchildren; Chase Bentley, Korbin Bentley, Kenzie Bentley and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Visitation was Monday at 6:00 PM at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with the service at 7:00 PM. Tuesday visitation was held 5- 7 PM at Taul Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling. Wednesday Funeral service will be held 11 AM at Taul Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with David Nichols and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling.

Terry Leon Willoughby, 39, son of Leon and the late Donetta Kay Ritchie Willoughby. He was born June 23, 1979 in Winchester, Kentucky to Leon Willoughby and Donetta Kay Ritchie Willoughby. Survivors include, sons, Daniel James Willoughby and Levi Hayden Willoughby; father, Leon Willoughby; brother, Brian (Mary Beth) Wade; and sister, Angie (Thomas Branham) Hamilton. Services were Monday, June 2, 2:00PM Miller Cemetery, Cane Creek Road, Stanton.

Bertie Mae Kennon, 93, widow of Elmer Reese Kennon, died, June 2, 2019. She was born March 16, 1926 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late John Turner and Emily Frances Goodwin Walton. Survivors include, sons, William Travis (Barbara) Kennon and Arthur Lee (Dina) Kennon; daughters, Inza (Arlon) James, Linda (Mark) Colson, Janice Carol Pelfrey, and Darlene (RObbie Sr.) Keeton; daughter-in-laws, Brenda Kennon and Sharon Kennon; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Turner and Frances Walton; husband, Elmer Reese Kennon; sons, Donnie Reese Kennon and Jimmy Ray Kennon; sister, Inza Leight; brothers, Malcom Walton, Ray Walton, Glen Walton, and Jay Walton. Services Wednesday were June 5, 10:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Pastor Mike Smith. Visitation was Tuesday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Brian Evans, Trevor Evans, Dakota Evans, Robbie Keeton Jr., Dwaine Kennon, Shane Kennon, Greg James, and Ryan James serving as pallbearers.

Billy Ray Blythe, 71, widower of Judy Rupard Blythe, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born October 18, 1947 in Furnace, Kentucky to the late Omer and Hildirth Hall Blythe. Survivors include, special Son, Robert Tipton; sister, Alma Caldwell; grandchildren, Jeffrey Perry Jr, Kaitlyn Perry, and Justin Perry; many nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Judy Blythe; son, Jeffrey Scott Perry Sr.; daughter, Kymberly Lynn Blythe sisters, Florence Baber, Nanny Holland, Thelma Gay McVey, and Eva Rae Richardson; brothers, Jim Blythe and Shelby Blythe. Services were Tuesday, June 4, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was Monday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Jeffrey Perry, Justin Perry Aaron Caldwell, Phillip Blythe, Ronnie Elliott, Henry Chandler, and Shade Blythe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving were, Darrell Reffitt, Jimmy McIntosh, Raymond West, and Junior Chaney

Felcia Rogers McIntyre, 97 of Stanton, Ky died on May 31, 2019. She was born in Powell County, Ky on January 15 1922. She was the daughter of Nell and Henry Rogers. She lived most of her life in Hazard and Stanton, Ky. She married Alex McIntyre, Jr. on December 14, 1941. They raised 6 children together. She was an inspiration to all and her love for God, family, and community was reflected throughout her life. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Stanton and the first woman Elder in her church. She was voted Mother of the Year for Kentucky and was recognized by Governor Martha Layne Collins. She was an artist and loved cooking, gardening and floral design and arranging. She loved working with the youth at Dessie Scott Children’s Home in Campton, KY. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a strong, kind, loving, caring person who was always there to help wherever there was a need. She loved her family and friends and praised God for all the blessings he bestowed upon her life. She is preceded by her husband, Alex, her son, John Kevin, her grandson, Kelly Patrick Moore, and two sisters: Winona Rogers Duckworth, and Golden Rogers Shook. She is survived by her children: Alois Ann McIntyre Moore (Bill), Dr.Deborah Louise McIntyre Roark (Jim), Dr. Alex Brian McIntyre (Glinda), Dan Colin McIntyre (Carolyn), James Keith McIntyre (Kim). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rebecca Moore, Dr. Benjamin C. McIntyre (Sherry), Jonathan S. McIntyre (Olga), Danielle McIntyre Schwartz (Matt), Jessica McIntyre Meyers (Jon), and Rev. Mitchell McIntyre (Elisha), John Kevin McIntyre, Caitlyn McIntyre, and Darian Combs, and also her great-grandchildren: Amanda and Emily Colvin, Lesly and Ali Moore, Calvin, Mary Katherine, Caroline, and Charlotte McIntyre, Julian Schwartz, and Titus and Micah McIntyre.

The family will receive visitors at 1pm with services to follow at 3pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Home at 777 W. College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky on June 8, 2019. Burial will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery in Hazard, Ky. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Saint Jude or First Presbyterian Church, 529 Main St, Stanton, KY 40380.