PCHS graduates 147 seniors Sunday evening ceremony

Staff Report

PCHS sent another crop of bright young faces into the world on Sunday night, as 147 seniors said goodbye to high school.

At graduation ceremonies on the evening of May 26, seniors were congratulated on their academic efforts by Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr, and encouraged students in their future efforts by valedictorian DaShaun Williams.

Combs offered encouraging words to the grads, and spoke of his experiences as a professional chef.

Matthew Charles sang “A Million Dreams” at the beginning of the ceremony, and Hannah Wiliams offered her rendition of “All of my Heart.”

PCHS Principal Doug Brewer made the pronouncment of hraduation, to much jubilation.

Officers of the Class of 2019 are Kelby Rose, President; Molly Cornett, Vice President; Nathan Skidmore, Secretary; Ashley King, Reporter, and Kelsey Turner, Treasurer.

Senior class sponsors are Laura Davis, Tim Jones, Cretia Mainous, Jessica Neal, Andrea Rhodes, Martin Christenson, and Ken Jones.