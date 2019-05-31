Shirley Joel Cox Cook, 73, of Greenway Road, Stanton, Kentucky died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Neon, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Osie Tolliver Cox and the late Shirley P. Cox and she was a graduate of Lee County High School. She was a self employed beautician and was a member of the Stanton Church of God. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, whom she cared for many years, Herbert Richard Cook. She is survived by three sons: Brian (Sommer) Cook of Lexington, Mike Cox of Stanton and Danny (Cheryl) Cox of Beattyville; one brother: Robert “Bob” (Linda) Smith of Beattyville; one sister, Alane Nickell of West Liberty and six grandchildren: Jordan Cook, Noah Cook, ESPN Cook, Matt Cox, Jeanna Cox, Clint Cox and Jon Cox. Funeral services officiated by Anthony Molihan were held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Tuesday as well. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Jordan Cook, Noah Cook, Jeremy Farmer, Alvin Wright and Tommy Staggs serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Moore, Dylan Moore, Matt Cox, Chris Lefever and Clint Johnson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Flying Squirrels which will be used for the Richard “Dick” and Shirley Cook Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Harold Randallgene McCarty, 59, husband of Tammy Browning McCarty, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born July 20, 1959 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Harold and Mary Margaret Clifford McCarty. Survivors include, wife, Tammy McCarty; sisters, Anita Ballard, Kathy Chester, Athlene Davis, Lesa Alarcon, Angela Thurman, and Chastity Sallee. Services were Tuesday, May 28, 5:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Jimmy Cole. Visitation was Tuesday 3-5pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Little Slate Cemetery, Hope, Kentucky with Frankie Browning, David Chester, Caleb Sallee, Steve Conkwright, Timmy Riddle, and Cody Davis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving were, Anthony Ballard, Steven Conkwright Jr, Harley Conkwright, Harvey Conkwright, Steve Wasson, Anthony Kaden Ballard, Brandon Thurman, and Randy Sturgill.