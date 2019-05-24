The PCHS Track and Field Team competed at their last meet of the season, at the Class AA Region 7 Meet at Magoffin High School on Saturday, May 18 in Salyersville.

Ten athletes won medals with three moving on to the State AA Track Meet at the University of Kentucky Track Outdoor Track Complex on Friday, May 31.

The Girl’s Final Results: Emily Branham finished 2nd in the Girls Discus throwing the discus 91ft 2 in and will be moving on to State Competition.

Dakara Cooper ended in 5th place, throwing the discus 80ft 8 in. Dakara also finished 5th in the Girls shotput throwing it 26ft 4.5in.

The Boy’s Final Results: In the Long Jump, Aaron Conn finished 1st, jumping 18ft 6in and will be moving on to State Competition. In the High Jump, Aaron Conn finished 1st, successfully clearing the bar at 5ft 6in and will be moving on to State Competition.

Lance Stevenson finished 5th, successfully clearing the bar at 5ft 2 in.

In the Boys, 100-meter dash, Aaron Conn finished 5th, running it in 11.96 seconds.

In the 1600 meter run, Austin Goodwin finished the race in 5th, in 5 minutes and 32.6 seconds. Austin Goodwin also finished 6th in the Boys 800-meter run, completed it in 2 minutes and 28.9 seconds.

In the Boys Discus, Lance Stevenson finished 2nd throwing the discus 109ft 4inches and will be participating in State Competition, and Austin Trent finished 3rd, throwing the discus 105 ft 3in. Hollie Sands and James Clapp coach the PCHS Track & Field Team.

The Track Team would also like to thank the parents that came to support the team, and Shirley Brandenburg, the bus driver.