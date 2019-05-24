Harold “Cleveland” Hall 51 of Jeffersonville died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born in Winchester December 11, 1967 to James and Peggy Sue Hall. His occupation was installing swimming pools. He is survived by his father James Hall and stepmother Carolyn Sue Hall of Clay City, Della Hall of Jeffersonville, a son Zachery Hall of Jeffersonville, daughter Kayleigh Hall of Jeffersonville, stepbrother Jeffrey Treadway of Salt Lick, three stepsisters Debra Turner of Jeffersonville, JoAnn Treadway of Mt. Sterling, Sherry Price of Mt. Sterling, three brothers Anthony Hall of Camargo, Paul Hall of Camargo and Joseph Hall of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Sue Hall and a son Brian Casey. Funeral services were held 11 am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial was in the Estep Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.\

Leigh Ann Williams, 39 died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital Mt. Sterling. She was born August 17, 1979 to Bill Williams and Barbara Conkright McCarty. She was a member of Cathedral of Glory Church. She is survived by her father, Bill Williams (Leola) of Mt. Sterling, KY; her mother, Barbara Conkright McCarty of Mt. Sterling, KY; one daughter, Jocelyn Shae Williams of Mt. Sterling, KY; one brother, Jason Evan Williams of Mt. Sterling, KY; and a maternal grandmother, Betty Conkright. She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Charles Conkright; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Alma Williams. Funeral service will be 1 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Cathedral of Glory Church with Pastor John Hobson officiating, burial following at Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation was 11-1 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Cathedral of Glory Church. Pallbearers were Jason Williams, Doug Toy, Justin Pattie, T.J. Elkins, Daniel Craycraft, David Donathan and TC Crouch. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry McCarty, Rob Pattie, Brad McCarty and Melissa Reed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward the funeral expense at Taul Funeral Homes, 109 E. Main Street, Mt.Sterling, KY 40353.

David Anderson McKinney, 71, husband of Sherri Dye McKinney of Clay City, KY died on May 14, 2019 at Saint Joseph East, Lexington, KY. Born in Clay City he was the son of the late Jessie Mountz McKinney and the late Eunice Wells McKinney. David was owner and operator of McKinney Trucking. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kendell McKinney and Ferrell Ray McKinney and by five sisters, Irene Olinger, Jeanette Charles, Mildred Estes, Thelma Bishop and Wilma Bishop. David is survived by his wife, Sherri McKinney; son, Joel David McKinney of Warner Robins, GA; daughter, Rebecca McKinney of Warner Robins, GA; stepson, Jeremiah Pipkin of Gray, GA; four grandchildren: Destiny McKinney, Payton McKinney, Kami Jo Pipkin and Madeline McKinney and by five sisters: Eldoria “Dody” Johnson of Stanton, Laverne Tharpe of Stanton, Kathlene (Jearl) Rogers of Stanton, Janet Flippo of Clay City and Berniece Wills of Winchester. Funeral services were held Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in McKinney Cemetery with Jason Rogers, Chris Rogers, Greg Rogers, Joel David McKinney, Jeremiah Pipkin and Russell Nikirk serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.