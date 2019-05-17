Photo by Jason Hart

Speedy Denny, of Richmond, examines part of the Red River Historical Society’s extensive collection of mill stones at the annual Old Engine and Grist Mill Festival on Saturday.

By JASON HART

Times Editor

If you were in Clay City on Friday or Saturday, you probably heard some pretty loud noises.

What you heard were the reports of a reproduction of a Civil War cannon, in Clay City as part of the Red River Historical Society’s annual Old Engine and Grist Mill Festival.

According to Society member Larry G. Meadows, this year’s festival was quite a success.

“This one went smoother than any in the eighteen-year history of the festival,” Meadows said. “The Society members worked hard, and they really put on a quality event. The work our people put in was tremendous, and it really paid off.”

Meadows said that attendance was low on Friday, but that’s expected.

“People have to work, it’s hard to get here,” Meadows said. “We’re really pleased with Saturday’s turnout and the way everything went so smoothly.”

In addition to Civil War re-enactors, those attending the festival were greeted by men and women dressed as Long Hunters, as well as displays of working engines and machinery set up by the Hillbilly Flywheelers.

Meadows said the Flywheelers have been an integral part of the Festival since the beginning.

The cannon that residents heard belonged to Gayle Clark, of Lawrenceburg.

“This is a replica of a three-inch ordnance rifle that is located at Gettysburg,” Clark said. “It was made by Steen Artillery in Ashland.”

Meadows said the Historical Society met on Sunday, and they are already discussing next year’s festival.

“We’re thinking about fundraising possibilities, ways to get more people involved in the Society,” Meadows said. “We’re thinking about the next generation, and the generation after that, because that’s who all of this belongs to.”