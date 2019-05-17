Rubie Cairl, 81, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Bellbrook, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1938 to the late John and Ettie Mae Johnson Sexton. She was a member of New Life Church of God in Riverside, Ohio. She is survived by a sister Juanita Sexton; a daughter-in-law, Connie Cairl; four grandchildren, Natosha Coker, Tamara Wisner (Arien), John Cairl (Rachel) and Dalton Coker; sixteen great grandchildren, Jaxon, Allie, Wyatt, Jaycee, John, Jaden, Arieanah, Anastazia, Destiny, Ethan, Patience, Stacy, Malaki, Dylan, Haley and Brianna; three nieces, Rhonda York, Misty Plowman and Trina Coldiron. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, John P. Cairl; one sister, Goldie Sexton; and three brothers, Maxwell Sexton, Everett Sexton and James Sexton. Funeral services were 1 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel Frenchburg with Rev. Myers officiating, burial following at Mack Cemetery. Visitation was 11-1 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel Frenchburg. Pallbearers were Coty Hall, Weston Spencer, Matthew Spencer Jr., Jimbo Plowman, Harley Plowman and Adam Setters.

Mary Sheryl Rogers, 63, wife of Donny Rogers, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Marcum & Wallace Hospital, Irvine. She was born December 20, 1955 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Claybrook and Pauline Lawson Tester. Survivors include, husband, Donny Rogers; son, Brandon Rogers; daughters, Regina Whisman and Melanie Watkins; sisters, Cathy Sizemore, Joyce Wright, and Shannon Cox; grandchildren, Rheannon Smith, Rylee Ballard, Keeleah Watkins, Trey Whisman, Keegan Watkins, and Brookelynn Winship. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claybrook and Pauline Tester, brother, Marvin Ratliff; and grandchild, Brayden Rogers. Services were Tuesday, May 14, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Cobb Hill Cemetery with Billy Jean Chaney, Scott Smith, Ryan Thacker, Rocky Scott, Bill Rogers, Brandon Rogers, Trey Whisman, and Keegan Watkins serving as pallbearers.