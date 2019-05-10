Photo by Jason Hart

PUTTING IN THE WORK – Red River Historical Society President Ovie Hollon, (facing the camera) manhandles an antique broom-making machine down the stairs of the Red River Museum in Clay City. John Holder, left, and Roger Glenn Turner, both of Clay City, lend a hand moving the machine outside in preparation for this weekend’s festival.

By JASON HART

Times Editor

Springtime in Kentucky brings many things: storms, morel mushrooms, turkey hunting and best of all, festivals.

The Red River Historical Society will be hosting their annual Grist Mill & Old Engine Weekend this Friday and Saturday, and members of the Society have been working hard in preparation.

According to Society President Ovie Hollon, children are generally more interested in history than adults.

“When children come to the Museum, their faces just light up,” Hollon said. “They are just amazed at all the gadgets and tools that they have never seen before.”

This weekend’s event is open to the public, and students from area schools will be in attendance on Friday.

This will be the eighteenth year for the event, according to Society member Barbra Watson Cole.

“This all started when the Hillbilly Flywheelers were invited to do an event here in November 2001,” Cole said. “We learned from that event that bad weather would be a problem that time of year, so we invited the Flywheelers back in May of the following year, and that’s when it’s been held ever since.”

On the schedule for the event are the Hillbilly Flywheelers and their antique engines, a Civil War encampment, cannon demonstration, assorted antique mills, tractors and engines, flint knapping demonstrations, and textile demonstrations inside the museum.

“We will have a variety of vendors, craftspeople, and artisans selling their wares,” Hollon said. “We don’t charge setup fees or anything like that, so we don’t really know who all will be there.”