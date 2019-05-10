Bobby Duane Curtis, Jr., age 24, of Sharpsburg, KY died May 1, 2019 at U K Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY he was the son of Bobby Duane Curtis, Sr. and the late Billie Mitchell Curtis. Duane was a 2013 graduate of Powell County High School, an electronic consultant with Comcast and a member of Red River Historical Society. In addition to his mother he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert C. Curtis. He is survived by his father Bobby Duane Curtis, Sr. of Winchester; sister, Elizabeth Brewer of Sharpsburg; maternal grandparents, Charles and Carol Brewer of Sharpsburg; paternal grandmother, Connie Haddix of Winchester; aunt, Bobbie Mitchell; uncles, David Hubbard and Doug Lakes and great aunt, Taffie Curtis of Stanton. Memorial services officiated by Jarrett Rose and Greg Rogers will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Sharon Lee Gilbert, 68 died Sunday, May 5,2019 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born June 2, 1951 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Robert and Mabel Roundtree Rice. Survivors include, husband, Morris Lee Gilbert; daughters, Tara Wells and Lee J (Will) McCoy; grandchildren, Kenna McCoy, Rocco McCoy, Grant Wells, and Lilly McCoy; brothers, Dickie (Frances) Rice, Kenneth “Goat” (Carolyn) Rice, and Danny Rice; sisters, Odetta Adams, Virginia Johnson, Gayle (Lonnie Dale) Stewart, and Doris (Earl) Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mabel Rice; brothers, Charles “Bud” Rice, and Julian “Ike” Rice; and sister, Thelma “Fannie” Fallen. Funeral services Wednesday, May 8, 2:00pm Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton with Will McCoy, Kenny Rice, Chad Rice, Tony Shultz, Johnny Cook, Rocco McCoy, and Grant Wells serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Lonnie Dale Stewart, Earl & Doris Gilbert, Phyllis Johnson, Tina Gilbert, Missy Gilbert, Travis Gilbert, Kermit & Dorothy Begley, Suzanne Kreitz, Donna Burgher, H.K. & C. Ann Cunningham, and Linda Furay.

Eddie Lynn Watson, 66 died on April 5 at the Clark County Hospital in Winchester. Born on july 14, 1952 at Pilot, Ky he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Bessie McCoy Watson. Eddie was born with Cerebral Palsy but never let being crippled stop him from living his life to the fullest. He loved his family and friends and even though he had difficulty walking, he was a tremendous help to several local farmers for his ability to drive a tractor and do field work. On July 25, 1983 Eddie risked his own life to save Nicole Everman from being struck by a moving vehicle. Nicole is daughter of Doug and Nina Everman of Clay City. Eddie was featured on the TV Show “PM Magazine” and was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Honor in recognition of his act of heroism. He is survived by brothers Jimmy Watson, of Irvine, Jesse Duwain Watson, of Winchester; sisters, Jones Barns of Sadiville, Patsey Powell and Barbra Cole of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gaylord “Pee Wee” Watson, Bennie Watson, Elvie Lee Watson; sisters, Virginia Gay, Ella Marie Watson and several nieces and nephews. David Davis was in charge of arrangements.

Anna Mae Wiseman, 80, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton. She was born January 11, 1939 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Russell and Roxie McKinney Ware. She was a retired CNA. Survivors include, sons, Paul Howard, Stanton, and Jeff Howard, Clay City; daughters, Cathy Tipton, Stanton, and Jane (Danny) Dennis, Clay City; brothers, Henry Ware and Eddie (Anna) Ware; sister, Barbara Sue (Virgil) Faulkner; grandchildren, Derick Parks, Danny Dennis Jr., Ashley Howard, Anthony Tipton, Zachary Dennis, and Tori Stapleton; great-grandchildren, Lyla Tipton, Zander Stapleton, and Maddie Dennis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Roxie Ware, step-father, Russell Ware, and brother, David Ware. Services were Friday, May 3, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Steve Skinner. Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Bernie Haddix, 65, of Stanton, KY died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of the late Vernon and Minnie Holder Haddix and a member of Mill Knob Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Shirley Haddix and Johnny Haddix and by two sisters, Margaret Caudill and Lillie Creech. Bernie is survived by his brother, Eddie Wayne Haddix of Stanton and by three sisters: Linda Haddix and Nellie Haddix of Stanton and Ruby Richardson of Slade along with his special friend, Shannon Fisher. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Thursday at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Matt Barnett and Bro. Johnny Hurt will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Brandon Crabtree, Robert Haddix, Johnathon Haddix, Johnny Haddix, Tommy Richardson and Beth Rogers serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Hospice East and the Home Health Nursing Staff. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Linda Jane Robb, 58 of Clay City died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was a factory worker and a member of the More Than Enough Ministry. She is survived by a brother James Russell Snowden and two sisters Darlene Glover and Cathy Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents Elva and Evelyn Snowden, son Russell Wayne Snowden, brother Ricky Snowden and sister Debbie Snowden. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.