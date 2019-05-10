Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

The Public Library taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

EKU Upward Bound

Accepting applications from PCHS students. Eastern Kentucky University Upward Bound, an academic, college preparatory program, is currently accepting applications from motivated freshmen, sophomores and juniors at Powell County High School. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements and must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Students can be nominated at upwardbound.eku.edu/nominate-student. More information about EKU Upward Bound can be found at upwardbound.eku.edu.

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322. .

Free Drug Education

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754

The Clay City-Eaton Cemetery

Was recently the scene of a theft and members of the community are asking for any information possible. Witnesses reported seeing a person in a grey colored van taking flowers or other items off of stones. If you have any information you are asked to contact Jerlene Rose at 606-771-3323.

Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett & Friends

For the desendents of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell, Puckett Reunion will be held on Sunday, May 26th at AMVET Building 99 Veterans Lane, Clay City, KY 40312; For more information contact; Raymond A. Puckett, PH: 1-702-474-0418 or email apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrew, PH; 1-606-663-2062 Y’all come, open 9AM, eat at 1PM

Powell County Blood Drive

Tuesday May 14th from 10:30AM- 3:30PM at the Powell County Extension Office in the Community Room at 169 Maple Street in Stanton. All donors will receive a t-shirt! Donors must be 17 (16 with parental consent), weigh atleast 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. 16 year ols donors must have a signed parental permission slop, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Blessing Of The Bikes

Riders-N-Christ Motorcycle Ministry Blessing of the Bikes Saturday May 11, 2019 Registration: 11:00a.m. -1:00p.m. Kick Stands Up @ 1:00p.m. Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry 400 Duck Wear Rd. Irvine, Ky. 40336 Must have a valid motorcycle license or permit to ride. For more information call Rob: (606) 272-3925.

4-H Camp registration

Registration deadline for the 4-H Jungle Safari Camp is June 3. Space for the camp is limited, and registration is on a first come, first served basis. The Ca,p is open to children between the ages of 9 and 14. For details, contact the Powell County Cooperative extension Service at 169 Maple St. in Stanton. Reach them by phone at 663-6405. DEADLINE JUNE 3RD