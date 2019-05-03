By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Democratic candidate for Governor Rocky Adkins held a meet and greet with potential voters at the Powell County High School Cafeteria on April 27.

Adkins told the Times the event was a way for him to introduce himself to prospective voters ahead of the primary election scheduled to be held on May 21.

“I want them to know who I am and what I’m about because like them I’m from rural Kentucky in Elliott County. I think it’s time for Kentuckians to have another rural Kentuckian in the Governor’s Office who understands the challenges and obstacles that people have to be able to overcome in order to find a decent job or to be able to feed their family,” Adkins said.

Adkins is the current House Minority Floor Leader in Frankfort and he says he feels that he’s the candidate with the most experience. He told the Times he would be ready to hit-the-ground running on Day 1 if he were elected Governor of Kentucky

“I bring strong leadership and the experience that it takes to be a good Governor from the years I served in the Kentucky General Assembly. I’ve also served on the Budget Committee. There’s really no better training ground than the experience of serving in the House of Representatives debating the issues,” Adkins said. “I understand how to make state government work for communities all across Kentucky. More importantly, I understand how to work to cross party aisles to bring Democrats and Republicans together so we can have those relationships to get the bipartisan results for the people to build a better Kentucky. That’s the why I’m in the race.”

Adkins is a cancer survivor and he says that healthcare will continue to be a major issue for him if he’s elected.

“We ought to be trying more ways to get more people with healthcare in this state instead of attempting to take 100,000 people off of healthcare because not only does that hurt working people insured for the first time but it also hurts the healthcare industry,” Adkins said. “If we ever lose our hospitals throughout rural Kentucky we will never get them back and the healthcare industry is one of the greatest economic drivers we have in the state because every community employs hundreds of people in the industry.”

“I think that we have to have a world class public education system, healthcare industry and broadband system to be able to build strong economies all across Kentucky so we can keep the jobs we got to today while still being able to recruit the businesses and industry we want to come to Kentucky tomorrow,” Adkins said. “If we want to be competitive we got to continue to invest in the infrastructure of our roads and bridges, water and sewer, a world class broadband system to bring high speed internet throughout rural and urban Kentucky.”

Other Democratic candidates includes Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, and Former State Auditor Adam Edelen. On the Republican side of the ticket is current Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin who is being challenged in the primary by State Representative Robert Goforth.