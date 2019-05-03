Russell Eugene Banks, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born July 19, 1976 in8 Dayton, Ohio to the late Raymond Banks and Teresa Hall. Survivors include, mother, Teresa Hall; brother, Rupert Congleton; and sister, Tonya Congleton. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Banks, and grandparents, Elmo and Wondella Congleton. Services were Sunday, April 28, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Sunday after 12:00PM. Burial in Congleton Family Cemetery with Jerry Vance, Josh Congleton, Alex Congleton, Gary Jones, Rupert Congleton, Dalton Snowden, and Matt Brineger.

Floyd Bradley Thorpe, husband of Paula Dunn Thorpe, died Friday, April 26, 2019. He was a 76 year old native of Powell County, son of the late French and Gladys Sparks Thorpe, a former AT&T employee and a member of the Christian Faith.

In addition to his wife Paula, he is survived by 3 sons, Justin (Whitney) Thorpe, Brandon Thorpe and Kevin (Jennifer) Thorpe, 1 brother, Dan (Donna) Thorpe, 1 sister, Darlene Thorpe and 5 grandchildren, Piper Jane Thorpe, Connor Ray Thorpe, Eleanor Sage Thorpe, Maverick Bradley Thorpe, and Braydon Lee Willoughby.

His funeral were 11:00 Tuesday at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals with burial in Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation was 5-8:00 p.m. Monday.

Jimmie “Jack” Mullins, 76, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Fountain Circle Care & Rehabilitation, Winchester. He was born May 2, 1942 in Letcher County to the late William and Mary Mullins. Survivors include, nieces and nephews, Brenda Brown, Linda Blair, Carolyn Swift, Jeannett Fulton, Laura Conkwright, Rudy Crowe, James Mullins, Douglas Mullins, Bobby Mullins, Alfred Mullins, Joey Mullins, Billy Mullins, John Mullins, Linda Hedger, Phyllis Campbell, and Patsy Hurley; and his dog, Rango. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Mullins, brothers, Curt Mullins and Willis Mullins, and sister, Nellie Crowe. Services were Thursday, April 25, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Teddy Linkous and Greg Smith. Visitation was Thursday after 10:00AM. Burial in Clarmont Memorial Garden, Winchester with Greg Smith, Rudy Crowe, Ronnie Campbell, James Mullins, Mark Fulton, and Doug Mullins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer, Choy Jang.

Daisy Edith Morris, 90, of Stanton, KY died on April 20 at the Stanton Nursing & Rehab Center, Stanton, KY. She was born November 28,1928 in Puckett Bend, KY a daughter of the late Morgan Pelfrey and Dora Spencer Pelfrey. She was a nurse. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dan, Fred, Blueford, Frank, Claybourne, Melvy Back, Shelvy Pelfrey, Daily (her twin brother), Orville,Blanche and Kenneth.

Surviving is her three children Larry, Michael and Elizabeth Ann Creech. Niece Lisa Conyers of Stanton, KY and her children Brittany Meadows of Clay City, KY and Tyler Chadwick of Stanton, KY. Nephew, Earl Crase of Stanton, KY. Several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on April 24 at Pelfrey Cemetery in Clay City, Ky. Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Carr Rose, 86, of 993 Hardwicks Creek Rd. in Clay City, Ky widow of Harry Rose, departed this life on April 15 2019 after a long illness. She was born on Oct. 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Lester and Ethel Adams Carr. She was a life-long resident of Powell County, a 1950 graduate of the Powell County High School. She was a retired Housewife. Phyllis Rose was a church member for over 70 years and was actively involved in the work and worship of God at the Clay City United Methodist Church. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by one son, Kim (Vondra) Rose and one daughter, Karen (John) Skidmore, Jr., both of Clay City, KY. Also surviving are grandchildren, Benjamin (Veronica) Rose, Christen (Marvin) Spencer, Afton (Lee) Jett, Clint (Makena) Rose, Kelli (Keenan) Clarke, and Whitney Walters, and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Clay City United Methodist Church on Thursday, after 6:00 P.M. with the funeral at the church on Friday at 11:00AM. Active pallbearers are Benjamin Rose, Clint Rose, Marvin Spencer, Lee Jett, Keenan Clarke, John Skidmore, Jr. and Charlie Randall. Honorary pallbearers are Mary Lou Potts, Jackie and Elouise Rose, Steve and Cindy Walters, Dottie Chaney, Thelma Powell, Wilma Smith, Ann Smith, Juanita Crabtree, Sammy and Gloria Carr, Carole Palmer, and the members of theClay City United Methodist Church. A special honorary pallbearer is Teresa Kinser. Officiating minister will be Rev. Kim G. Rose. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Clay City United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 137, Clay City, KY 40312. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Hospice East for their care. Davis and Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Shannon Ray Goodwin, 44, of Jeffersonville, KY died April 26, 2019.

Born June 29, 1974 in Lexington, KY Shannon was the son of Raymond (Cindy) Goodwin of Jeffersonville and Deborah Urmson Haggard of Ormond Beach, FL. In addition to his parents he is also survived by his brothers, Christopher (Bobbi Jo) Goodwin of Winchester, Chester (Amy) Goodwin of Clay City, half brother Devin Haggard of Ormond Beach, FL and step brother Charles Anderson of Stanton and two sisters, Jeannine Goodwin of Jeffersonville and Shawlin Haggard of Ormond Beach, FL. Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Graveside services officiated by Bro. Gary Evans will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Stanton Cemetery with Chris Goodwin, Gaige Goodwin, Chester Goodwin, Kaleb Fuller, Kameron Goodwin, Jay Conner and Travis Olinger serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Randall Wade Hall, age 55, Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, KY died Friday, April 26, 2019 in Irvine, KY. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY he was the son of Joan Puckett Hall and the late Carlton “Bezel” Hall. Randy was also preceded in death by his brother, Greg Hall. He is survived by his mother, Joan Puckett Hall of Clay City; three daughters: Ashley (Keith) Tilford of Leitchfield, April (Christopher) Boyd of Clay City and Angela Hall of Georgetown and four grandchildren: Keegan Boyd, Jaxton Boyd, Brynlee Tilford and Brant Tilford. Burial was in Puckett Cemetery with Chris Boyd, Ricky Puckett, Jed Puckett, Junior Charles, Shane Bowen, Ricky “Birddog” Willoughby and Len Pasley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Boyd Hall, Tom Puckett and Jim Thorpe. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Eddie Lynn Watson, 66 died on April 5 at the Clark County Hospital in Winchester. Born on july 14, 1952 at Pilot, Ky he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Bessie McCoy Watson. Eddie was born with Cerebral Palsy but never let being crippled stop him from living his life to the fullest. He loved his family and friends and even though he had difficulty walking, he was a tremendous help to several local farmers for his ability to drive a tractor and do field work. On July 25, 1983 Eddie risked his own life to save Nicole Everman from being struck by a moving vehicle. Nicole is daughter of Doug and Nina Everman of Clay City. Eddie was featured on the TV Show “PM Magazine” and was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Honor in recognition of his act of heroism. He is survived by brothers Jimmy Watson, of Irvine, Jesse Duwain Watson, of Winchester and Barbra Cole of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gaylord “Pee Wee” Watson, Bennie Watson, Elvie Lee Watson; sisters, Virginia Gay, Ella Marie Watson and several nieces and nephews. David Davis was in charge of arrangements.

Nelson Hartwell White, 82 years old, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence in Frankfort, KY. Born June 29, 1936, Nelson was the third son of five boys, including a half brother and sister, to his father Banford White and mother Elizabeth Cox White. While growing up in Stanton his siblings were competitive with each other when playing in their parent’s sawmill. Nelson’s competitive nature and talent led him to excel in athletics at Powell County which led to a scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky to play basketball where he attained a degree in education. In the interim before graduating he served two years overseas in Germany in the United States Army. His first position in education was a teacher and High School coach in Gallatin County, Kentucky. He then returned to Powell County as a teacher, Title 1 director, principal and ultimately superintendent of schools until his retirement. He then moved to Frankfort, briefly working in state government, where he lived the remainder of his life. Nelson loved people and accumulated a multitude of friends many of which have preceded him and many that he leaves behind. He is survived by two sons, Stanley Carter “Stan” White of Frankfort and Rupert Elmer “Artie” White of Richmond; six grandchildren: Lindsey White, Leslie (Ryan) Zabel, Lauren White, Kelsey Carr-White, Kaden Carr-White and M. Dexter Anderson along with three great grandchildren. Visitation begins at 1:00 P.M. Sunday with funeral services officiated by Cebert Gilbert conducted at 4:00 P.M. Sunday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Nelson will be laid to rest next to his father in the Stanton Cemetery with Lawrence Cox, Richard White Jr., Paul White Jr., Kaden Carr-White, James Turpin and Jonathan White serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Charles Noss, Charles Smith, Sonny Clark, Johnny Hearn, Donnie Rogers, Rick Hall and Tommy Conlee. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Michael A. Arnett, Sr., 74, of Stanton, KY died April 23, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Clark County, KY he was the son of the late Arvel and Daisy Whisman Arnett. Mike was a graduate of Morehead State University, a former factory employee of Rockwell Standard and a member of Stanton Baptist Church. He is survived by two sons, Michael A. Arnett, Jr. of Stanton and Mark Arnett of Fort Myers, FL; one brother, Myers (Margarita) Arnett of Stanton and four grandchildren: Jordan Michael Arnett, Jaron Matthew Arnett, Kaitlyn Maria Arnett and Kristian Tyler Arnett. Visitation begins at 3:00 P.M. Friday with funeral services officiated by Bro. George Drake starting at 5:00 P.M. Friday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Morris Creek Road, Stanton, KY with Dale Anderson, Dwain Anderson, Brad Faulkner, Gale Means, Jeffrey Marcum, James Anderson, James Arnett and Randall Arnett serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are former employees of Rockwell Standard and Strother “Doc” Hall. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Paul A. Tipton, 55, died on April 4 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born January 1, 1964 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Mattie Brineger Tipton.

Survivors include, sons, Anthony Tipton and Derick Parks; granddaughter, Lyla Tipton; brother, Mike Tipton; and sister, Janetta Ashcraft. Services were Monday, April 8, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Tony Story.

Burial was in McIntosh Cemetery, Irvine with Devon Miller, Bryan Ashcraft, Mike Tipton, Rick Tipton, Scott Ruffin, and Ethan Moses serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving were, Employees of the Outdoor Group, Carla Mays, Danny Dennis, Zach Dennis, Tori Stapleton, Ashley Howard, Tyler Flynn, Todd Flynn, and Audrey Ratliff.

In lieu of flowers donations suggested to help with the service.