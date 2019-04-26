FFA Director Cole Wills, Dillion Arvin, Logan Arvin, Lashana Goodwin, Sierra McKinney and Powell County Schools Superintendent Anthony Orr. The students were recognized by the Powell County Board of Education for being named FFA State Degree Recipients. Not pictured are Brooklyn Helton, Avery Lowe and Dan Creech who are also FFA State Degree recipients.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Future Farmers of America Chapter had its members recognized at the recent Board of Education meeting held on April 18.

Powell County FFA Instructor Cole Wills recognized members Sierra McKinney, Lashana Goodwin, Logan Arvin, Dillion Arvin, Brooklyn Helton, Avery Lowe and Dan Creech who will be recieving the FFA State Degree on June 16.

“The degree is the highest level the state association can give out before the student reaches the national level,” Wills said. “They all have worked very hard not only in the classroom but also on their own at home.”

Requirements for the State FFA Degree:

• Hold the Chapter Degree

• Have been an active FFA member for at least two years

• Have completed at least two years of instruction in agricultural education and be regularly enrolled in an agricultural education class OR if out of school have completed at least three years of instruction in agricultural education or all of the agricultural education offered in the school last attended.

• Demonstrate leadership ability by:

• Performing ten parliamentary procedure abilities

• Give a six minute speech on a topic related to agriculture or the FFA

• Serving as an officer or committee member of a standing committee

• Earned and productively invested at least $1500 through SAE or have worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time

• Have a satisfactory record of community activities

• Have a satisfactory record of scholarship as certified by the agricultural instructor and administrator

• Have participated in a minimum of three regional and two state and/or national activities

• Have participated in at least 25 hours of community service within at least two different community activities- these hours cannot be counted as part of the student’s SAE.