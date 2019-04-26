Times SPORTS

STAFFWriter

The Lady Pirates have known for most of the season that regular schedule this year would be used to help rebuild and prepare for the post-season. But the team still wants to show improvement every day, one game at a time. Despite a few set backs last week, the team is still progressing toward the goal of reaching the regional tournament.

Powell may have gone 1-3 last week, but there were some bright spots. The Lady Pirates dropped a close game to district rival Lee County and picked up a much needed win over Menifee County to end the week.

The action began last Monday as Powell hosted Lee County. Lee scored in the top of the first, but the Lady Pirates rallied to tie the game in the second. Kelly Bloom doubled to left to begin the inning. She advanced to third on a ground out by Madyson Combs an scored on a single to right by Brooklyn Smith.

The game stayed that way until the fifth win the Lady Kats took advantage of some miscues by the home team. With two outs and a runner on first, an error at first base gave Lee another run. Two more quick hits and another error gave Lee a four run burst. Lee held a 5-1 lead.

Powell fought back, scoring a run in the fifth and sixth innings. The Lady Pirates pushed another in across in their final at bat, but could not complete the full come back. Lee won the close game, 5-4.

Powell was held to eight hits on the evening. Combs led the way as the only Lady Pirate with a multi-hit game. Combs went 2-for-3 for the evening.

On Tuesday Powell traveled to Breathitt County to take on the Jackson City Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers have been one of the most improved teams in the region in the past few years. That was quite evident i this contest.

Powell jumped out to an early lead. Makayla Rucker led off with a single to left and Ashley King followed with a single to right. The ball was misplayed by the right fielder, allowing Rucker to score and King make it to third base. One out later Kairi Wickline singled to left centerfield, scoring King. Powell held a 2-0 lead after a half inning.

The Lady Tigers came to bat and the lead off batter reached thanks to an error on a pop fly. That opened the gets, as the home team sent 10 batter to the plate, picking up six runs on four hits.

While Powell’s bats fell silent, picking up only two hits after the first inning. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers scored two more runs in the third and five more in another 10 batter inning. Jackson City took home a five inning, 13-2 win.

Let Thursday Powell hosted Montgomery County. Powell struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Emily Branham opened the game with a single to left field, stole second base and went to third on a round out by Ashley King. A single by Makayla Rucker down the left field line scored Branham and Powell held a 1-0 lead.

It would be the Lady Pirates only run for the night.

The Lady Indians tacked on four runs in the second inning, another run in the third and six more in the fourth. Powell was held to four hits, with Branham going 2-for-3.

The week ended last Friday with Menifee County coming to Stanton. It was the Lady Pirates

turn to have a big game. Powell scored seven run on six hits and took advantage of three Lady Wildcat errors in the first inning.

The Lady Pirates added to their lead on a three run dinger by Kairi Wickline in the second inning. Powell then tacked on four more runs in the third and ended the mercy rule game with one more run in the fourth. Powell pitcher Kelly Bloom threw a one hitter as the team picked up much needed win, 15-0.

The Lady Pirates record now stands at 3-16 as they entered play this week. They are 0-2 in district play, but hope to improve on that. Powell was slated to play Owsley County in Booneville this past Monday and then host the Lady Owls on Wednesday in a make up game.

The Lady Pirates will then host the Powell County Invitational Tournament this weekend. Boone County, Christian Academy-Louisville, Johnson Central, Breathitt County and Franklin County will join the Lady Pirates this weekend. Games begin ay 5:30 p.m. on Friday when Powell and Breathitt open the tournament. On Saturday the action begins at 10 a.m. and runs all day.

Powell will then travel to Lee county on Monday for another district showdown.