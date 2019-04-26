Mary King, 74, of Clay City died Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Slade, KY December 27, 1944 to Bruce and Ethel Hale. She was a homemaker. She is survived by six sons, Winford Culbertson of Campton, Charlie Culbertson and wife Paz of Cannon City, Colorado, Walter Dunn and wife Lily of Winchester, Anthony Dunn and wife Kathy of Clay City, Clyde Dunn and Wife Jessica of Clay City, Terry Dunn and wife Tracy of Mt. Sterling; two daughters, Shelia Barnes and husband Bobby of Stanton and Shanda Conon and husband Doug of Jeffersonville; twenty nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother, Charles Hale of Clay City; three sisters, Phyllis Crowe of Clay City, Irene Johnson of Mt. Sterling and Catherine Brewer of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Ethel Hale; son, Aaron Mullins; a brother, Donald Hale; two sisters, Gail Adkins and Maize Brewer. Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Ledford Cemetery in Pine Ridge. Pallbearers were Terry Dunn, Clyde Dunn, Anthony Dunn, Doug Cannon, Justin Wright and Kyler Dunn. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Bruce True, 56, of Winchester died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born in Winchester October 8, 1962 to Everett and Phyllis True. He was a construction worker and a member of the Trinity Church of God in Winchester. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis True of Winchester; his wife, Sandra True of Winchester; two daughters, Cassandra Williams and husband Justin of Winchester and Merinda Smith and husband Barry of Winchester; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Mark True of Winchester, Kenneth True and wife Lisa of Winchester and Allen Howard of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett True and a grandson, Jax Williams. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. William Keller and Bro. Owen Moody officiating. Burial was in the Powell’s Valley Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Mark True, Kenneth True, Allen Howard, Joseph Cook, Barry Smith and Justin Williams. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Thomas “Tommy” Gleen Hamilton, Sr., 58, died April 18, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born December 10, 1960 he was the son of Juanita Maloney Hamilton Isaacs and the late Edwin Gay Hamilton. He is survived by his son, Thomas Gleen Hamilton, Jr.; his mother and stepfather, Juanita Faye Maloney Hamilton Isaacs and Dee Isaacs of McKee, KY; three uncles, J. L. Maloney of Lexington, James E. (Beth) Maloney of Georgetown and Claude Wallace Maloney of Round Rock, TX and four cousins, Lora Lee Diehl, Ann Marie Keeney, Mike Maloney and Cindy White. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Dudley Lynch, were held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Isaacs Cemetery, McKee, KY with J. L. Maloney, James E. Maloney, D. J. Isaacs, Eric D. Isaacs, Shawn D. Isaacs and Jordan Abrams serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Lora Lee Diehl, Ann Marie Keeney, Mike Maloney and Cindy White. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

David Thomas Taylor, 59, lost his battle with cancer on March 5, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio on December 10, 1959. A long time resident of Clay City, David had been an over-road trucker before his illness. He loved hunting and fishing, traveling, riding his bike and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Taylor and step-father, James Calvert; one step-sister, Lori Cassey and two brothers, James and Timothy Calvert along with step-sisters BJ and Sharon Lowery.

He is survived by his wife, Leatha; his son, Brian Driggers (Courtney); two step-sons, James Lowe (Tina) and Anthony Band Ferrell (Timmy); six grandchildren, Taylor Powell, Brianna Turner (Jordan), Christopher McDaniel, Hayley Driggers, Andrew Albany, Owen Lowe and Patrick Lowery; his mother, Joyce Calvert; his step-mother, Susan Taylor; two brothers, Timothy Taylor (Francis) and Vincent Calvert; four sisters, Melanie Taylor, Jay Neiman (Kirk), Tina Taylor (Travis) and Debra Fulton along with numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church in Clay City on April 27 at 2:00pm.

Garland Miller, Jr., 67, of Hazard died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Hazard ARH. He was born December 1, 1950 in Hazard to Garland SR and Nora Miller. He was a member of the Cumberland Church of God. He is survived by three brothers, Franklin Delano and wife Patsy of Virginia, George Crockett and wife Mary of Virginia and Tommy Miller of Virginia; a sister, Betsy Ann Caudill of Stanton and a special cousin Karen Jo Farris of Hazard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Nora Miller; a sister, Patra DeRoma and two nephews, Dale Delano, Jr., and Vic Miller. Graveside services were held Friday, April 19, 2019 at The River View Cemetery in Beattyville. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Phyllis Carr Rose, 86, of 993 Hardwicks Creek Rd., Clay City, KY, widow of Harry Rose, died on April 15 2019 after a long illness. She was born on Oct. 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Lester and Ethel Adams Carr. She was a life-long resident of Powell County, a 1950 graduate of the Powell County High School. She was a retired Housewife. Phyllis Rose was a church member for over 70 years and was actively involved in the work and worship of God at the Clay City United Methodist Church. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by one son, Kim (Vondra) Rose and one daughter, Karen (John) Skidmore, Jr., both of Clay City, KY. Also surviving are grandchildren, Benjamin (Veronica) Rose, Christen (Marvin) Spencer, Afton (Lee) Jett, Clint (Makena) Rose, Kelli (Keenan) Clarke, and Whitney Walters, and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Clay City United Methodist Church on Thursday, after 6:00 P.M. with the funeral at the church on Friday at 11:00AM. Active pallbearers are Benjamin Rose, Clint Rose, Marvin Spencer, Lee Jett, Keenan Clarke, John Skidmore, Jr. and Charlie Randall. Honorary pallbearers are Mary Lou Potts, Jackie and Elouise Rose, Steve and Cindy Walters, Dottie Chaney, Thelma Powell, Wilma Smith, Ann Smith, Juanita Crabtree, Sammy and Gloria Carr, Carole Palmer, and the members of theClay City United Methodist Church. A special honorary pallbearer is Teresa Kinser. Officiating minister will be Rev. Kim G. Rose. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Clay City United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 137, Clay City, KY 40312. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Hospice East for their care. Davis and Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.