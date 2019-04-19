By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

When traveling down 12th Street in Clay City you wont be able to miss the pride and joy of Jim Benchic. His garden features over 2,000 tulips in a rainbow of colors.

“You have to plant the tulips in the fall. They have to go through the winter cycle. If you don’t have them in the ground to go through that cycle they won’t bloom,” Benchic said.

“I love flowers I don’t have enough of them yet. The way I look at it, its a man’s garden because I’m the guy who planted them all. I can tell you almost exactly how many are out there. Sometimes I wonder why I order so many of the things,” Benchic said.

Benchic says the flowers are in full bloom but they won’t stay that way for long.

“They are really beautiful but they don’t last that long a week or ten days and thats all you get, theres nothing for the rest of the year,” Benchic said. “A tulip will close up at night the open during the day I guess it’s the sun that opens them right up but if you comeback in the evening you can see them all closed up.”

It’s something to do and occupy yourself I just come out here sit down with a digger until I run out,” When I finally run out of room I’ll have to find me something else to do and if I ever have to leave I’m digging them up and taking with me I can’t let anybody buy my pride and joyw.”

Benchic says that he’s already beginning to makes plans for planting more bulbs in the coming fall.

I’ll have to get at-least another 1,000 more bulbs for the upcoming fall I’ll just come out here a plant them until I get tired or run out I know that you can’t plant them all in a single day,” He said.