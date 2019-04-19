Clifford Ballard, 36, of Clay City, died on April 12. He was born in Irvine in October 29, 1982 to William and Nellie Ballard. He was a construction worker.

He is survived by his mother Nellie Ballard of Stanton, a son Max Ballard of Clay City, daughter Sophia Ballard of Irvine, three brothers Linville Ballard, of Lexington; Fred Ballard, of Winchester; Garland Ballard, of Winchester; five sisters Callie Ballard, of Winchester; Christina Ballard, of Clay City; Linda Ballard, of Georgetown; Martha Chandler, of Georgetown; and Bonnie Hacker and husband Kevin, of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father William Ballard.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. April 18 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Faulkner officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Hacker, Jessie McClure, Gary Ballard, Shannon Bloom, Justin Powell and Steve Walters.

Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. till time of the service.

Burial will be in the Grey Cemetery in Estill County.

Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Roger H. Stacy, 90 widower of Margaret Chaney Stacy of Stanton, KY died Friday, April 12, 2019 at SECU Hospice House, Smithfield, NC under the care of his daughter, Teresa Stacy Kanzler. Born in Jackson, KY he was the son of the late Arch and Lillie Hales Stacy and he was a World War II veteran of the Marine Corp. Roger was a retired operator at Columbia Gulf Transmission, a farmer and member of Stanton Christian Church. In addition to his parents and his wife he was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Stacy and by his sister, Linda Sue Dobson. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Stacy Kanzler and her husband Brian of Benson, NC; one brother, Arch Stacy of Jackson; two grandchildren, Nicholas Adam Kanzler and Stacy Margaret (Matthew) Olive and two great grandchildren, Declan Nick (Carly) Olive and Hudson Kanzler. Graveside services were officiated by Bro. Greg Webb and conducted in Stanton Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019. Pallbearers were Brian Kanzler, Nicholas Kanzler, Arch Stacy, Ricky Stacy and Matthew Olive. Memorial contributions may be made to Stanton Christian Church, 100 West Church Street, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Lewis Campbell SR, 90 of Clay City husband of Kathleen Campbell died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Perry County April 26, 1928 to Emory and Rusha Campbell. He was a retired heavy equipment operator of The Allen Company where he worked for 40 years and was a member of the West Bend First Church of God. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Kathleen Campbell of Clay City, one son Lewis Campbell JR and wife Marquetta of Stanton, five daughters Linda Bellamy and husband Carlie of Mt. Sterling, Judy Gaylord and husband Ralph of Clay City, Karen Townsend and husband Doc of Stanton, Vicky Campbell of Clay City, Teresa Marcum and husband Yohawn of Clay City and nine Grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Emory and Rusha Campbell, six brother’s Doug Campbell, Shirl Campbell, John E. Campbell, Andrew Campbell, Jim Campbell, Arvil Campbell, two sisters Myrtle Landrum, Louise Johnson and three grandchildren Kelly McIntosh, Katie Fallen and Larry Bellamy. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the West Bend First Church of God in Clay City with Bro. James Combs, Bro. Waltes Lee, Bro. Doyle Thomas and Bro. Carlie Bellamy officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Billy Johnson, 71 of Stanton husband of Brenda Johnson died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born November 16, 1947 in Dayton, OH to Sidney and Florence Johnson. He was a former Rockwell employee. He is survived by his wife Brenda Johnson of Stanton, a son Shannon Johnson and partner Angela of Stanton, daughter Stephanie Morton and husband Leslie of Nicholasville, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, a brother Anthony Johnson and wife Brenda of Clay City, two sisters Sharon Miller and husband Milford of Clay City and Debra Johnson and husband Roy of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Florence Johnson. Funeral services were held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Marion Brewer officiating. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mathew Johnson, Zachery Morton, Colyn Molnar, Jason Miller, Kevin Miller and Nathan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers was Dustin Morton and Austin Molnar. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.