By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Dean and Laura Rogers are the owners of Mr. Ed’s Hot Dogs which recently opened on April 2 in Stanton.

Dean Rogers says that he and his wife are both Powell County natives and recently moved back after a stint in Lexington.

“We were just looking for something to keep us busy and allow us to keep the kids,” Rogers said. “We got a couch and television to keep them entertained if needed we just thought it was really convenient.”

“We had thought about the possibility of opening a bigger restaurant but we just wanted to do something while also keeping it simple,” Rogers said. “We decided to go with the hot dogs and see how it went and so far it’s been good.”

Rogers says that he was blown away by the response of the community since opening on April 2.

“We’ve sold over 1,000 hot dogs everyday that we’ve been open. We sold over 1,200 the first day,” Rogers said. “I was shocked. I had to close the second day because I never thought that we would sell that many hot dogs. We had a line out to the parking lot all day long. It was kind of overwhelming and amazing all at the same time.”

“It’s really been a family effort. My sisters are teachers and we had opening day during Spring Break and they’ve been helping out. My wife’s parents has been a big help and my mother is working in the back right now,” Rogers said. “It’s just kind of been a community effort and ever since Tuesday we’ve had numerous return customers. That really means a lot to see the people that keep coming back. We’ve been blessed to have the response that we have.”

“This location right on the main strip and is probably one of the better locations that we could have picked.” I didn’t know when I was looking at it but when this building was built this was my dad’s office so it’s kind of neat.”

Mr. Ed’s Hotdogs is located at 209 N. Main Street in Stanton and is open from 10:00 a.m.-to-7:30- p.m. Monday-Saturday. If you would like more information you can contact them at 663-7532.