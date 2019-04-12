Wanda L. Amburgey, 90, widow of James Hoyt Amburgey, died on March 27 at Franklin Ridge Nursing Center, Franklin, Ohio. She was born June 15, 1928 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Herman and Lida Hall Sons. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Williams and grandson, Josh Williams.

Services were held on March 29 at the Stanton Cemetery by Rev. Marion Brewer.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mabel L. Townsend, 85, widow of James Alvin Townsend, died on April 2 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born April 16, 1933 in Lucern, Indiana to the late Charles Thomas Dyer and the late Virginia Foster Ham.

Survivors include herchildren, May (Richard) Helt, Phoenix, AZ, Kay House, Canton, OH, and Fay (Larry) Smith, Miamisburg, OH; grandchildren, Charity (Joe) Bulso, North Lawrence, OH, Justin Helt, Phoenix, AZ, Nathan Helt, Berry Creek, CA, and Scarlett Smith, Miamisburg, OH; great- grandchildren, Justin Helt II, Phoenix, AZ, Rachael Bulso, North Lawrence, OH, Jonathan Helt – Phoenix, AZ, Joey Bulso, North Lawrence, OH, Brandon Richardson-Helt, Phoenix, AZ, and, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, husband, James Alvin Townsend, father, Charles Dyer, mother, Virginia Ham Dyer, and sister, Mildred Tipton. Services were held on April 6 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial was at Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Wayne Ratliff, 71, husband of Alma Burgher Ratliff, died on March 24 surrounded by his family. He was born June 28, 1947 in Powell County to the late Venard and Pauline Kirk Ratliff.

Survivors include, wife, Alma Ratliff; daughters, Karen Ratliff and Regina (Shane) Kennon; brother, Earl (Rhonda) Ratliff; sisters, Vivian (Phillip) Frazier and Margaret Morton; grandchildren, Taylor Kennon and Baylee Kennon; and special friends, Cynthia and Matt Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents, Venard and Pauline Ratliff; brothers, Robert Ratliff, Ernest Alvin (Joanie) Ratliff, Joe Ratliff, and Lloyd Ratliff; sister, Jerlene Ratliff Allen; and half sister Lois Estep.

Services were held on March 28 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Gary Willoughby and Rev. Marion Brewer.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with Eric D. Brown, Denny Frazier, Daylan Charles, Melvin O. Burgher, Michael S. Burgher, and Michael K. Burgher serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Ima Jean Thorpe Ashley, 84, widow of Virgil Ashley, died surrounded by her family on March 24 at the Stanton Nursing Center. She was born January 6, 1935 in Pilot, Kentucky to the late Stell Hall and Albert Spencer.

Survivors include, sons, Robert (Gay) Thorpe, Mt Sterling, and Willie Thorpe, Clay City; daughter, Pam (Jimmy) Crowe, Stanton; grandchildren, Adie Crowe, Ian Thorpe, Miranda (Mark) Nolan, Jincy Thorpe, and Ayden Harper; great-grandchildren, Janson McIntosh, Declan Nolan, and Cian Nolan; sisters, Norma Gossett, Veda Stamper, Lisa Rostan, and Sue Stamper; brother, Jeff Spencer; foster daughter, Leilani Cole and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Virgil Ashley, daughter, Tina Thorpe, son in law, Greg Combs, brothers, Frank, Kenny, Homer, and Howard; sisters, Juanita, Hildreth, Trudy, and Betty; great-grandson, Cameron McIntosh.

Services were held on March 28 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Elder Glenvile Powell, Sherwin Baker, and Mark Nolan.

Burial was in Weeping Tree Cemetery with Sheldon Baker, Cebert Rogers, Shane Deaton, Jimmy Thorpe, Donnie Rogers, and Tim Huff serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Norma & Lee Gossett, Roger & Bettye Baker, David, Bill, Floyd, & Dan Thorpe, Linda Sue Rogers, Donnie & Linda Spencer, Lonnie Brooks & all other Hall cousins, all Spencer cousins, nieces, nephews, Dr. Charles Noss, Betty Holbrook, and aids and nurses at the Stanton Nursing Center.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Theresa Marie Bowen, 54, died on March 27. She was born December 21, 1964 to the late Taulbee and Sue Ewen Bowen.

Survivors include her daughters, Casey Fox, Morehead, and Keisha Fox, Wellington; and brother, Shane Bowen. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, B. B. Bowen Barnett and Nelson Dwain Bowen.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Lois Elaine Wierman King, 69, wife of John King, died on March 28 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born September 11, 1949 in Blanchester, OH to the late Norval & Minnie Thomas Wierman.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her sons Jonathan Kelly (Anita) King & Brandon Scott King; daughters Loretta Gayle King Whitaker & Shannon King (Rick) Ballard; brothers Thomas Wierman & Douglas Wierman; grandchildren Samantha Maree Adams, Stacy Leanne Farmer, Alicia Jane Teater, Sydney Renee Wilson, Kaitlyn Rebekah Smith, Brandon Scott King, Jr., Hannah Nikole Whitaker, & Waylon Douglas King; and great-grandchildren Jaxon James Teater, Emersyn Reese Adams, & Lydia Paige Farmer.

Funeral services were held on March 31 with Bro. Gary Hunstberger officiating. Burial was in the King Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stephen Adams II, Brandon Farmer, Jameson Teater, John Wilson, Matthew Smith, and Sean Bagnall. Honorary pallbearers were Roger Nelson Meadows, Kevin Morton, Kenny Morton, Jason King, Chris King, & Mark Meadows.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Reed, 82, widow of Rev. William Eugene Reed, died on April 1 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born April 13, 1936 in Roslyn, Kentucky to the late Matt and Kathryn Billings Benningfield.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Roger (Michelle) Townsend and Sherdon Townsend; great-grandchildren, Aaron Townsend and Ashlee Townsend; brothers, Bernard Benningfield and Matt Benningfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Kathryn Benningfield, husband, Rev. William Eugene Reed, and daughter, Debbie Reed Sparks.

Services were held on April 4 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial in Stanton Cemetery with James Troxell, Doug Shepherd, Junior Benningfield, James Anderson, Michael Benningfield, Gale Means, John Hall, and Mason Benningfield serving as pallbearers.

Brandon Edward Catron, 42, died on March 31 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born August 13, 1976 in Lexington, Kentucky to Cecil Catron and the late Barbara McCoy Catron.

Survivors include his father, Cecil Catron; sister, DeWanna Catron (Marcus) Barnett; nephews, Aaron Barnett and Alan Barnett. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara McCoy Catron, paternal grandparents, Henry Catron and Ruby Spurlock Catron; and maternal grandparents, Troy McCoy and Mary Etta Halsey McCoy.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Glenda R. Lee Taylor, 67, died on April 6 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 28, 1952 in Clay City to the late Noah Lee Sr. and Irene Sams Lee.

Survivors include, husband, Tom Taylor; sons, Adam (Mallory) Taylor and Alex Taylor; grandchildren, Amelia Taylor and Aiden Taylor; brothers, Matthew (Wanda) Lee, Samuel (Linda) Lee, and Gloyd (the late Wanda) Lee; sisters, Tammy Snyder, Wilma Faye (the late Bernard) Stokley; Mattie Wasson, Louise (Derek) Merion, Charlotte (Jeff) Sparks, and Bonnie (Henry) Derickson; sisters-in-law, Alma Lee, Rita Taylor, and Rachel (BJ) Taylor; mother and father-in-law, Fayewood and Babe Taylor; brother-in-law, Robert (Cathy) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerry Lee, Gary Lee, Rondle Lee, and Noah Lee Jr.

Services were held on April 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial was in Means Cemetery with Garry Wayne Tipton, Shannon Smith, Bryan Howard, Jamie Rice, Johnny Stokley, Eric Overbee, and Brian Lee.

Honorary pallbearers serving were Sarah Scott, Sean Mason, Dorothy Reed, Roena Deehan, Bruce Spencer, and Dr. Craig Carter. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Glenda’s name.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Linville O’Hair Jr., 59, of Richmond, died at his residence on April 6. He was born in Campton April 2, 1960 to Linville Sr. and Betty O’Hair. He was a retired contractor.

He is survived by his wife Kim O’Hair of Richmond a daughter Natasha O’Hair and her husband Jeff Knox of Clay City, two stepdaughters Amanda Thomas of London, Kayland VanBrue of Oklahoma, four grandchildren, stepbrother Wayne Howard of Clay City and a sister LibbyJo Bowman of Ravenna. He was preceded in death by his parents Linville SR and Betty O’Hair and a brother John O’Hair.

Funeral services were held on April 9 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. James Combs officiating. Burial followed in the O’Hair Cemetery in Estill County.

Pallbearers were Jacob O’Hair, Joe Powell, James Rogers, William Rogers, Darrell O’Hair, and Dwight O’Hair.

Honorary Pallbearers were Terry Gibson, Jonathan Knox, Michael O’Hair, David O’Hair, Paul Kennon, Bryan Brewer, Dustin Brewer and Tony Hobbs.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.