By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a public meeting on March 28 at the Stanton Community Church concerning the reconstruction of KY HWY 213 from West Railroad Street in Stanton to North Bend Road.

Transportation Cabinet officials says the meeting gave residents a first look at how the road improvement project would effect them individually and allowed the public to address any concerns or questions they had about the project.

The project’s improvements include widening KY 213 to three lanes from the end of the current three lane section at West Railroad Street and extending three lanes approximately 1350 ft. north of Church Street. The project would also widen the rural portion of KY 213 from the end of the urban area of Stanton mentioned above to the end of the project and will provide two 11 ft. driving lanes with a six ft. shoulders.

The projects also includes the following:

Construction of a new bridge over the Red River widening the bridge to 34 feet to allow for two 11 ft. driving lanes and two six feet shoulders, constructing concrete sidewalks on both sides of the widened three lane section of the project, making improvements to the intersections of the streets in the urban section of the project, adding a left turning lane on KY 213 southbound at the intersection with North Ben Road/ KY 615.

The project says the existing shoulder at the Stanton Cemetery will be retained along the east side of KY 213 and parking lot is scheduled to be constructed along the west side of KY 213 across from the Stanton Cemetery.

“I’m excited for the project it will improve traffic flow in town and will also address some of the safety issues we have in the city,” Stanton Mayor Dale Allen said. “Thank goodness we are getting a new bridge that was the main part of the project I wanted to see done and it will improve a lot of things we will lose a couple of buildings but with the addition of turning lane in town we hope it will fix some safety issues.”

As soon as the meeting is over there is state certified appraiser hired and they already have the money available to start purchasing the right-of way so sometime in the next little bit the state will start buying the right-of-way and they say they expect that process to take up to a year,” Allen said. “They are ready to go and hopefully construction will begin somewhere around next summer.”