Pirates celebrate at home plate after coming from behind to beat West Carter 7-6 in their last at-bat.

The Pirates traveled to Prestonsburg last Thursday to face the Blackcats. Coming off a 15-0 loss to Hazard on Tuesday, the Pirates were looking to get back into the win column. They were not disappointed. Some changes in the batting order sparked an explosive offense.

The Pirates scored two runs in the first on a single by Nate Skidmore, a standup triple by Jon Brooks and a bloop single by Daniel Poe on an 0-2 count. Skidmore, a senior, got the start on the hill and retired the first three batters in order at the bottom of the first. With one strikeout and two outs coming from the defense of the senior second baseman, Braxton Anderson.

The Pirates offense was not finished. They added four runs in the second inning and six runs in the third. In fact, four out of the five innings played were multi-run innings for the Pirates. Five Pirates had a multi-hit game with Skidmore and Poe both racking up three hits and each smacking a double. Wyatt Clark lead the team with five RBI’s.

Skidmore finished the game with seven strikeouts, three walks, and no earned runs after five innings pitched. Powell won easily, 18-2.

The Pirates were at home last Friday against the West Carter Comets after coming off the huge win Thursday in Prestonsburg The Pirates stole the lead late in the game to secure the win in the bottom of the seventh.

Trent Rogers started on the mound and went five innings for the Pirates. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out three and walked one. Jon Brooks came in relief and got the win. Brooks allowed three runs on three hits and struck out four over two innings of work.

The Pirates were in command going into the sixth with a 4-3 lead. But the Comets scored three runs in the top of the inning to go ahead 6-4 on aggressive base running and timely singles by Trevor Hinton and Dominick Callahan. Going into the bottom of the seventh the Pirates were down 6-5 after they scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Jace Ware drew a walk to give the Pirates a base runner and a chance to tie the game. Rogers executed a bunt and reached first, moving Ware to second. Tyler Charles was brought in as a pinch runner Trent Rogers. Braxton Anderson then laid down a perfectly executed bunt single, but the Comets defender overthrew first base. he miscue allowed Ware and Charles score. With aggressive base running and some fundamental baseball the Pirates came from behind to win, 7-6.

On Saturday Powell fell in a tough loss to Lewis County. The Lions grabbed a 15-5 win over Powell. The week’s action left Powell with an overall 3-4 record in the early season.

Powell was scheduled to host Breathitt County this last Monday and travel to Owsley County this past Tuesday for a district showdown. The Pirates will set sail on Saturday for the Anchor Classic at Rowan County. Powell will play Lewis County at 1:30 p.m and he hit Rowan Vikings at 4 p.m.

The Pirates will return to Charlie Childers Field at the Stanton City Park on Monday. Powell will take on the Lee County Bobcats in another district matchup.

(Information and photo for this story was provided by Chad Poe)