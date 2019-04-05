Shelia Evanoff, 63, of Clay City, died on March 29at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was born in Lee County March 23, 1956 to Clarence and Emmaline Hogan. She was a member of the Living Water Church in Clay City and a homemaker.

She is survived by five sons, Timothy Evanoff and wife Stacy of Irvine, Nicholas Evanoff of Clay City, Mark Evanoff of Clay City, William Evanoff and wife Chrissy of Clay City and John Evanoff and wife Bobby Jo of Clay City; two daughters, Robin Huff and husband Billy of Booneville and Angel Smith and husband Charles of Clay City; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four brothers, Curtis Hogan, Ernest Hogan, Vernon Hogan, Cephus Hogan; six sisters Brenda Begley, Mattie Taylor, Ann Winkleman, Mary Buchanan, Joan Bryant and Judy Ball. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Emmaline Hogan, her husband, Amos Evanoff, three brothers, Roy Hogan, Ronnie Hogan, Jeff Hogan, two sisters, Linda Johnson and Rosalee Hogan.

Funeral services were held on April 2 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Ralph Farmer officiating.

Burial followed in the Riverview Cemetery in Beattyville.

Pallbearers was Timothy Evanoff, Nick Evanoff, Mark Evanoff, Bill Evanoff, John Evanoff and Charles Smith.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Paul “Kenneth” Campbell Jr., 51, of Jeffersonville, died at his residence on March 27. He was born in Mt. Sterling on June 6, 1967 to Paul Sr and Donna Campbell.

He is survived by his father and stepmother Paul Sr. and Zoba Campbell of Jeffersonville, daughter Stephanie Campbell of Olive Hill, a brother Mike Campbell of Jeffersonville and a stepbrother David Lee Barrentine of Jeffersonville. He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Campbell and a brother Daryl Campbell.

Funeral services were held on March 30 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Campbell officiating.

Burial followed in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville.

Pallbearers were Mike Campbell, David Barrentine, David Back, David Creech, Larry Jones and Tim Maloney.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Exie Davis Minton, wife of the late Allen W. Minton, died on March 15 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late William and Madge Davis of Clay City, KY.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Exie was preceded in death by brothers Cecil and William, Jr., and is survived by sisters Pauline (Fred) Tuttle, and Beverley (Damon) Bowen.

She is survived by a son, James Rick (Barbara) Jones, and a daughter, Debra Anne Walker; grandchildren Todd Allen (Kristen) Barnett and Meredith Jones (Daniel) Kingsley; and great grandchildren Ethan Barnett, Rylin Barnett, and Henry Kingsley, all of whom had a special place in her heart.

She leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews and dear friends who gave her life such great pleasure. Exie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was an entrepreneurial businesswomen, worked for the Leadership of the Kentucky General Assembly, and served as a bank director at various times during her long and active life.

A funeral service was held on March 28 at the Milward-Southland Funeral Home in Lexington with visitation beginning at noon

Burial followed at the Lexington Cemetery with Todd Barnett, Bill Burger, Damon Bowen, Ethan Barnett, Daniel Kingsley, and Casey Billings serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.