Randall and Beth Richardson are shown with their children Samantha Walters, LaTasha Walters, Blake Walters and Grandson Taylor Carson.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Randall and Beth Richardson are the proud owners of the R&B Country Kitchen that will be opening later this week in Clay City. The restaurant is scheduled to have a soft opening for businesses in the community on March 28. The doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. and the restaurant will close at 9 p.m. There will be a Grand Opening held on March 30.

“We’ve been looking to own a restaurant for the past six years but we never could find anything to suit us,” R&B Country Kitchen Owner Beth Richardson said. “Somebody told us about this location and we jumped on it because my husband lives in Alabama and he wants to retire so this will be his way of being able to come home.”

“We’ve been working for the past two months to get the restaurant perfect and ready to open,” Richardson said. “We’ve been running radio advertisements to get the word out and we’ve got a huge Facebook following we had a single post reach over 16,000 people.”

“We are very excited to have the soft opening on March we’re ready for the restaurant it’s a been a two month process in the making,” Richardson said. “We’ve had a bunch of support from the local community saying that they’re excited that a new place is coming and they’re just really ready for the soft and grand openings.”

Richardson says the restaurant will be family owned and operated and will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and supper menu for customers.

“It’s me and my husband, our daughters and son will all be working at the location,” Richardson said. “We’re going to be a very family oriented restaurant we want everybody to come not from just Powell County because we do we want to attract people from other communities to the restaurant as but we do want the people from Powell County to be our first priority.”

Richardson says that the family hopes to be able to add a back and side deck to allow patrons to eat outside when the weather permits. She also says she hopes to involved in the community and to eventually be able to hold community events at the location. Richardson one interesting part of the restaurant will be a wall dedicated to local veterans.

“Anybody can bring pictures of their loved ones who served their country,” Richardson said. “We are hoping that some of the people in the community will really appreciate the opportunity to do that.”

The R&B Coutry Kitchen will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m.-to-9 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m.-to-10 p.m. on weekends except when there’s live music the restaurant will close at midnight.

R&B Coutry Kitchen is located at 20 Black Creek Rd. in Clay City. For grand opening information, giveaways and more you can visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at R&B Country Kitchen.