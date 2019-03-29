Times SPORTS

STAFFWriter

The Pirates took to the diamond last week to open the high school baseball season. Second year coach Frank Spencer and his team started a little slow, but put up a good fight on all three games last week. Powell dropped one to Bath County and Perry Central, but did knock off Floyd Central.

The Pirates opened the year on the road in Owingsville last Thursday agains the Bath County Wildcats. Neither team hit the scoreboard until the top of the third when Powell tacked on a run. Bath answered by pushing across four runs of their own in their half of the third.

The Pirates added another run in the fourth to cut the lead in half. But the home team pushed across another run in the fifth inning. The Pirates tried to count a comeback, scoring a run in the sixth and another in the seventh, but they came up short, 5-4.

Bryce Merion was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Pirates. Daniel Poe went 2-for-4. Jace Ware, Kyle Hale, Wyatt Clark and Jon Brooks each picked up base hits in the game. Clark and Brooks each drove in a run, as did Trent Rogers and Braxton Anderson.

Brooks unfortunately picked up the loss on the mound. He went six innings giving up eight hits, five runs, all earned, a walk and four strikeouts.

Last Saturday Powell hosted Floyd Central and Perry Central for a triangle. In the first game Powell fell behind 3-2 before breaking loose for three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-3 led and never look back. The Pirates tacked on two more runs in the sixth, while holding their guests to just one more score enroute to the 7-4 win.

Nathan Skidmore, Hale, Anderson, Rogers, Merion, Brooks and Clark each had a hit in the game. Clark also had two RBI’s to lead the way. Skidmore picked up the win from the hill, giving up five hits, four runs, two were earned, three walks and picking up six strikeouts in five innings of work. Austin Begley picked up the save.

In the nightcap Powell took on the Commodores of Perry Central. The visitors took command early, scoring a run in the first inning, two in the fifth and another in the sixth to make it 4-0. The Pirates came to life, offensively, in their half of the sixth, busting loose for three runs to make it 4-3. But the Commodores exploded for six runs in the seventh to capture the win, 10-3.

Ware went 2-for-4 at the plate, with a double, to lead the Pirates. Skidmore, Poe, Brooks and Clark each had a hit for the Pirates.

The Pirates used four pitchers in the game. Rogers started the game and went five innings giving up three runs, all of them earned, issued a base on balls and had a strikeout. Poe and Begley came to the hill in the contest, with Begley giving up six runs, five earned, on five hits and walking three Commodores. Tyler Brewer also threw in the contest giving up an earned run, one walk and picking one strikeout. Rogers took the loss in the game.

Powell was set to travel to Hazard this past Tuesday to play the 2-0 Bulldogs in a regional contest. The Pirates travel to Prestonsburg tonight (Thursday) before returning home on Friday to host West Carter. Powell will then host Breathitt County on Monday before sailing to Owsley County for a district clash on Tuesday. Game times for varsity action is 6 p.m.

Powell will travel to Rowan County next Saturday, April 6, to play in the host team and Lewis County in the Anchor Classic.