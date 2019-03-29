Ima Jean Ashley, 84, widow of Virgil Ashley, died surrounded by her family Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Stanton Nursing Center. She was born January 6, 1935 in Pilot, Kentucky to the late Stell Hall and Albert Spencer. Survivors include, sons, Robert (Gay) Thorpe, Mt Sterling, and Willie Thorpe, Clay City; daughter, Pam (Jimmy) Crowe, Stanton; grandchildren, Adie Crowe, Ian Thorpe, Miranda (Mark) Nolan, Jincy Thorpe, and Ayden Harper; great-grandchildren, Janson McIntosh, Declan Nolan, and Cian Nolan; sisters, Norma Gossett, Veda Stamper, Lisa Rostan, and Sue Stamper; brother, Jeff Spencer; foster daughter, Leilani Cole and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Virgil Ashley, daughter, Tina Thorpe, son in law, Greg Combs, brothers, Frank, Kenny, Homer, and Howard; sisters, Juanita, Hildreth, Trudy, and Betty; great-grandson, Cameron McIntosh. Services Thursday, March 28, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Elder Glenvile Powell, Sherwin Baker, and Mark Nolan. Visitation Wednesday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Weeping Tree Cemetery with Sheldon Baker, Cebert Rogers, Shane Deaton, Jimmy Thorpe, Donnie Rogers, and Tim Huff serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Norma & Lee Gossett, Roger & Bettye Baker, David, Bill, Floyd, & Dan Thorpe, Linda Sue Rogers, Donnie & Linda Spencer, Lonnie Brooks & all other Hall cousins, all Spencer cousins, nieces, nephews, Dr. Charles Noss, Betty Holbrook, and aids and nurses at the Stanton Nursing Center. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Delbert Clemons, 85, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, died on March 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1933 in New Castle, Indiana to Floyd and Golden Clemons. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Helen Clopp, and 3 brothers, Kenneth, Bernard and James Marvin Clemons. Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Janice Ingram Clemons, a sister, Ruth Gregory, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a barber, was retired from Rockwell, and was an avid farmer in Powell County, and co-owner of The Golden Oak Shop in Clay City, KY with his wife, Janice. Delbert was a veteran who served in the Navy from 1952-1956 as an aircraft maintenance engineer, and in the Air Force from 1958-1961. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky from 5-8:00 p.m.. Funeral services were on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial was in Machpelah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eddie Ingram, Gerald Ingram, Larry Ingram, Charles Ingram, Randy Nixon, and Mike Evans. Honorary pallbearers were Orville Fugate, Danny Stewart, Rob Nixon, and Steve Tapp. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Rolling Hills Church of Christ Bible Camp.