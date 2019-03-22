Shown left to right John Crowe, Mike Crowe, Jada Crowe and Judy Crowe.

Jada Crowe recently signed on to play golf for the University of Pikeville.

Crowe played on the Powell County Golf team for eight seasons. She was a five time All-region performer and four time state qualifier. Shewas also a member of the 2011 Regional Runner-up team and a member of the 2017 and 2018 Regional winning teams.

Crowe’s other accomplishments include PCHS Invitational medals in 2017 and 2018, Letcher County Central Invitational medalist in 2018 and Top 30 in the Elite North vs South Tournament.

Jada plans to continue her successful golf career this fall in Pikeville.