Terry D. Brooks, 70, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Morehead. She was born October 8, 1948 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Oscar Barnett and the late Edna Bartlett Massie. She was a graduate of the Peniel Bible College and a lifetime member of the Harvestime Assembly of God. Survivors include her son, Johnathon (Rachel) Brooks; her daughter, Angelina Clemons and Ruby (Rob) Rice; her sister, Mila Eaglebear; her grandchildren, Jordan Clemons, Morgan Clemons, and Victoria (Matt) Bloom; her great-grandchild, Ryla Myers and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggy Barker. Services were Monday, March 11, 2019 at Harvestime Assembly of God by Rev. Tony Story. Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Rob Rice, Johnathon Brooks, Tommy Morefield, Chris Dennis, Matt Pike, and Jordan Clemmons serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Charles “CD” Jones 70 of Jones Rd in Clay City died Friday, March 15, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Clay City December 29, 1948 to Granville and Nancy Jones. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, a former Powell County Deputy Sheriff and a carpenter.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Jones of Clay City, two sons, David Jones and Robert Jones both of Clay City; a daughter, Andrea Ryan and husband Chad of Clay City; seven grandchildren; four sisters, Christine Randall, Eva Barnes, Ollie Hughes and Belvie Dalton all of Clay City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Granville Jones; wife, Rebecca Jones; a son, Anthony Jones and two brothers, Billie and Eugene Jones. Funeral services and Military Rites were held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating. Burial was in the Jones Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Johnathan Helton, Corey Jones, Brandon Hughes, David Barnes, Marcus Jones, Chad Ryan, Darrell Hughes and Doug Dalton. Honorary Darrell Randall, Gary Reed, Kenny Strange, Bill Thorpe and the V A Medical Center Staff.

Myrtle Yeary, 84, widow of Alvin Yeary, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born November 15, 1934 in Lombard, Kentucky to the late Andy and Jenny Helton Hall. Survivors include her children, David Yeary, Stanton, Shirley (Lowell) Centers, Clay City, Sandra (Roger) Morrison, Stanton, Carolyn (Michael) Arrowood, Winchester, Vickie (Hugh) Mullins, Stanton, Michael (Linda) Yeary, Clay City, Karen Yeary Mays, Stanton and Danny (Patricia) Yeary, Stanton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Jenny Hall, her great-grandparents, Pa and Ma (Robert and Cynthia) Helton and a daughter, Deborah Dubois (Eddie) Yeary.

Services were Saturday, March 16, 1:00PM by Bro. Gary Huntsberger. Burial was in Helton Hill Cemetery with David Keith Yeary, Danny Yeary, DJ Yeary, Colin Wade Yeary, Matthew Yeary, and Hugh Mullins. Honorary pallbearers serving, Ronnie Yeary, Joe Sparks, Nathan Box, and Payton Barnett. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Levi Rogers, 81, Clay City formerly of Peru, Indiana, widower of Anna Marie Howard Rogers and Kathleen Faye Bellamy Rogers, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was born February 8, 1938 in Chop Chestnut to the late Simon Hezekiah and Betty J Meadows Rogers. He was the youngest brother of nine. Levi often talked of growing up in the hills of Kentucky, his beloved state, and all the mischief he and his siblings would get into. Levi loved nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as long walks where he often would look for mushrooms. Levi had a great sense of humor and he loved telling a great story or joke as long as he had an audience, even if it was an audience of one. He had a great love for music. He would sing and play the guitar with his friends and he especially loved to sing for the Lord. Levi was a hard worker and had several jobs in his lifetime. He was a former employee at Natural Bridge State Park and Leggitt & Platt while in Kentucky. He moved to Peru and worked at CR Metal and later retired from Bryan Steam in 2001. He was a proud member of the Boiler Makers Union. Survivors include, daughters, Audrey (Wayne) Brumbaugh, Peru, Indiana, Patricia (Randy) Johns, Bunker Hill, Indiana; son, Billy (Shannon) Rogers, Peru, Indiana; step-daughters, Ida (Jimmy) Baker, Clay City and Krista Trimble, Clay City; step-son, John (Carol) Haddix, Winchester; brother, Price Rogers, Stanton; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Levi was preceded in death by his eife of 44 years Kathleen Fay Bellamy Rogers and Anna Marie Rogers, step-daughter, Carmin Haddix, step-grandson Ryan Goodwin, brothers and sisters, Caney Rogers, Joe Rogers, Mary Rogers, Mark Rogers and Vileda Rogers.

Services were Wednesday, March 13, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. George Sparks. Burial was in Meadows Cemetery, Chop Chestnut, with Don Bellamy, Sterling Bellamy, Paul Bellamy, Nathanial Bellamy, Price Rogers, Danny Strange, Simon Rogers, and Dakota Tipton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Red Johnson and his special family caregivers, Lee Tipton, Britney Snowden, and Paul Bellamy. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Glenn Tipton, 48, of Irvine, died at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born November 12, 1970 in Irvine to John Paul and Katie Jones. He did drywall work. He is survived by his mother, Katie Jones of Irvine and a sister, Myrtie Booth of Irvine. He is preceded in death by his father, John Paul Jones. Funeral services were held Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Phillip Smith officiating. Burial was in the Jones-Tipton Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers were Roger Jones, Jimmy Jones, Cody Hatton and Dustin Jordan. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Donald Ray Crowe, 84, died on March 6. He was a resident of Brentwood, TN and formerly of Versailles, KY. He was the son of the late Charles Marion and Nancy Atkinson Crowe.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harvey Frances Jennings Crowe; sons, Charles W. Crowe (Kimberly Sisk) of Brentwood and Donald E. “Deke” Crowe (Heather Mills) of Morris Plains, NJ; grandchildren, Casey Donovan and Corina Frances of Brentwood and Zachary Harrison and Sabrina Elizabeth of Morris Plains; niece, Cynthia (Kris) Weber and nephew Cameron Crowe, both of California. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Crowe.

Don was an Army veteran, a graduate of EKU and served for 43 years on the Delta Natural Gas board of directors. He worked for the KY Dept. of Insurance at retirement. Don was an avid UK basketball fan and UK Fellow. A private interment and gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts are suggested to Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church Children/Youth Program, 516 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.

Lavonna Lee McDaniel, age 55, wife of Calvin McDaniel of Stanton, KY died on March 15, 2019 at U K Medical Center. Born January 6, 1964 she was the daughter of the late Robert Napier and the late Alma Godsey Napier Wise. Lavonna was a former factory employee of Cooper Standard and attended Moreland Branch Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Calvin McDaniel; one son, Terry McDaniel of Stanton; one daughter, Misty Jones of Stanton; one brother, Wendell (Pamela) Napier of Stanton and one grandson, Trever Jones. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one sister, Sheila Catron. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., Burial was in the Spencer-Ashley Cemetery, Pine Ridge, KY with Erick Barnett, James Denniston, Shane Napier, Fred McDaniel, Steven Sparks and Albert Denniston serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Cecil Catron, Wendell Napier and Victor Campbell. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com