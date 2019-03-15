Robert Lawrence “Rusty” Burns, 62, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Ella Marie Maddox and Robert L. Burns Sr. A brother to the late William Edgar “Eddie” Napier and survived by a sister Fawn (Donnie) Reed, Ohio. Services were Friday, March 8, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Jessamine County Animal Shelter, www.adoptjcacc.com. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Homer Dewayne Rice, 47, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Clay City, KY. He was born June 7, 1971 in Winchester, KY to Homer (Paulette) Rice & Ernestine Jeffries. He was a brick mason. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Brian Douglas Rice; three sisters, Wanda Ann Combs, Angel Dunn, & Mary Ann Rice; six nephews and three nieces. Services were Saturday, March 2, at Clay City Church of Christ. Burial was in Elkin Cemetery with Jake Rice, Jordan Lee Dunn, Morgan Chase Dunn, Brian Douglas Rice, Eugene Rice, Tony Rice, Willard Lee Dunn Jr., and David McClure serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Ann Rogers, 74, wife of Cebert S. Rogers, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born September 14, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Lemary J. and Ruth Whisman Martin. Survivors include, her husband, Cebert S. Rogers; one brother, Daniel W. (Barbara) Martin; one sister, Freda Shoemaker, Richmond. Services were Sunday, March 10, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Mac Rice, Rev. George Sparks, and Rev. Dave Rogers. Burial was in Martin Family Cemetery with Doug Johnson, Austin Johnson, John Martin, David Rogers, Christopher Rogers, Keith Rogers, Darrell Rogers, Dewayne Rogers, Kevin Rogers, Dean Rogers, Josh Rogers, and Craig Rogers serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Jean Porter Townsend, age 79, wife of Sherwood Townsend of Stanton, KY died March 10, 2019 at her residence. Born in Man, Logan County, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Howard and Gladys Plumbley Porter. Barbara was a former factory employee of Baxter Medical Supplies. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Wallace Sherwood Townsend and one brother, Danny Ray Porter. She is survived by her husband, Sherwood Townsend; two sons, Terrence Lee Townsend of Round Lake Beach, IL and Rant Townsend of Stanton; one daughter, Karen Ann Appel of Stanton; one brother, Howard Porter, Jr.; three sisters, Donna Faye Goodwin of Plainfield, IL, Patty Ann Curry of Sugar Grove, IL and Gloria Gates of Morgantown, KY; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Mike Hicks will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in McCoy Cemetery with Rant Townsend, Keith Harnois, Andrew Barkley, Austin Harnois, Will Jackson and Terry Appel serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Dwight McIntosh, age 68, of Stanton, KY died at his residence on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Estill County, KY he was the son of the late William and Mary Doris Johnson McIntosh, an Army Veteran and member of the Kentucky Friends of the Bluegrass. Dwight was a former custodian for Powell County Board of Education and a former employee of Reliance Electric and Rockwell Automation. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Morton Parks McIntosh; four brothers, Jesse McIntosh, Frank McIntosh, Ed McIntosh and Thomas McIntosh and one sister, Mary Brewer. He is survived by two sons, Trace (Cassandra) McIntosh of Metamora, IL and Alan (Jackie) McIntosh of Cincinnati, OH; two daughters, Stephanie Sunberg and Melinda (Edward) Rindler of Hamilton, OH; three brothers, Harold McIntosh and Tony McIntosh of Somerville, OH and Roger (Cindy) McIntosh of San Antonio, TX; Aunt Tiny (Everett) Jones of Stanton; Uncle Charles (Janet) Johnson of Somerville, OH; ten grandchildren, Tamara McIntosh, Zoe McIntosh, Heather Sunberg, Destiny Sunberg, Hunter Sunberg, Steven Rohrkemper, Aidan McIntosh, Annissa Rohrkemper, Ryne McIntosh and Abraham McIntosh; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Darrell Mullins and Charles Faulkner will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Roger Meadows, Jonathon McIntosh, Phillip McIntosh, Donald Brewer and Gil Brewer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com.