By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Democratic Candidate for Governor Rocky Adkins scheduled to visit on March 14

Stephanie Horne, the running mate of Democratic candidate for Governor Rocky Adkins recently held a meet-and-greet with prospective primary election voters on February 28 at the Natural Bridge State Park Lodge. The primary election is scheduled to be held on May 21.

Candidate for Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Stephanie Horne recently visited local schools and businesses during a campaign trip to Powell County on February 28.

Horne is the running mate of Democratic candidate for Governor and current House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins.

Horne also used the visit to speak with potential voters during a meet and greet held at the Natural Bridge Lodge.

Horne told potential voters that she believes that her and Adkins will present voters with a unique ballot during the primary election.

“We are interesting combination he is rural and I’m from a urban area so us coming together is a really special ticket,” Horne said. “We are both passionate about the citizens of Kentucky. We both really want to help Kentucky and to be good for Kentucky. It’s going to take all of us coming together to achieve that.”

Horne said during her visit she spoke with local citizens who voiced their wishes for more opportunities for the youth to stay in the community once they’ve completed their education.

“The people in this community are hardworking people who want good paying jobs and to have graduates have the opportunity to work and live in the community after graduation,” Horne said. “There’s also a need to provide wireless internet access for businesses and to work together with our education system because the entrepreneurs of tomorrow are in our schools today.”

“There’s brilliant people in this community, we want them to stay but we need to provide the infrastructure and technology for them to do their jobs and to still be able to stay in Powell County,” Horne said.

“We believe that we are county friendly and we want to support the local communities and to have a government model that extends from the local level up not govern down from the Governor’s mansion.” Horne said. “We believe that we are here to serve the people of the Kentucky, it’s their governorship and statehouse.”

Other Democratic candidates for includes current Attorney General of Kentucky Andy Beshear running with Jacqueline Coleman, Former Auditor Adam Edelen running with Jill Holland amnd Geoff Young and running mate Joshua French.

On the Republican side of the ticket the ballot for Governor includes incumbent Republican Matt Bevin and running mate Ralph Alvarado, Republican Robert Goforth and running mate Mike Hogan, Ike Lawrence with running mate James Anthony Rose and William Woods with running mate Justin Miller.