Noah Tracy Farmer, 71, husband of Brenda Farmer of Paris, KY died at Clark Regional Medical Center from injuries received in an automobile accident March 1, 2019. Born in Beattyville, KY he was the son of the late Earl and Ruthie McQueen Farmer and he was an Army Veteran. Tracy was a former machinist at Arvain Meritor, a farm manager for JJJ Farms and a Kentucky Colonel. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rufford Farmer and Charles Farmer. Tracy is survived by his wife, Brenda Brewer Farmer; two sons, Letcher (Elaine) Farmer of Clay City and Allen Farmer of Paris; two brothers, Ralph (Millie) Farmer of Irvine and Paul Farmer of Clay City; three sisters: Rebecca (Don) Rolf of Crescent Springs, Rachel Sizemore of Cincinnati, OH and Nancy Farmer of Clay City; a sister-in-law, Mary Farmer of Stanton; seven grandchildren: Christopher Farmer, Bryce Farmer, Hadley Grace Farmer, Kassi Knox, Tessa Farmer, Moreka Farmer and Kabrina Farmer along with several great grandchildren. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Ted Linkous and were held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Cody Perry, Dustin Knox, Jordan Howard, Freddie Moore, Justin Spencer and Logan Faulkner serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

James Rowlett Sr., 75 of Winchester died at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. He was born June 6, 1943 in Michigan to Preston and Virgie Rowlett. He was a former employee of Winchester Coating. He is survived by a son James Rowlett JR and his wife Amy Fouch of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents Preston and Virgie Rowlett and a brother Donald Shelton. Graveside services were held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Owen Hall, 94 of Clay City died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born March 21, 1924 in Cobb Hill, KY to Millard and Sudie Mae Hall. He was retired from the Davis H. Elliot Construction Company where he was a mechanic and equipment operator he was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Kentucky Admirals. Owen was an avid outdoorsman. He loved 4-wheeling on his ATV, mowing the lawn and working on everything. He would find a way to make anything work. He loved riding motorcycles and dune buggies and boating on the KY River in his early years. He is survived by two sons Gary Hall and his wife Alice of Clay City, Larry Hall of Winchester, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Millard and Sudie Mae Hall, his wife Ovilla Hall, a daughter Pam Evans, four brothers Carlos Hall, Venard Hall, Glendon Hall and Ellis Hall. Funeral services were held 4 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bruce Tipton speaking. Pallbearers were Larry Hall, Gary Hall, Jack Cole, Rondal Clemons, Russell Abney and Mark Stevenson. Honorary pallbearers were Members of the KY Peace Makers, Gary Thomas Hall and Jacob Reffitt. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jerry Miles, 66, of Stanton, died on March 2 at his residence. He was born January 5, 1953 in Mt. Sterling to John and Katherine Miles. He was a retired Construction worker and a member of the Assembly of God. He is survived by two sons Charlie Miles of Missouri, Terry Miles of Missouri, four daughters Kanita Smith of Missouri, Kasaundra Horn of Missouri, Jennifer Gillespie of Stanton, Brandi Taylor of Mt. Sterling, twenty one grandchildren, several great grandchildren, three brothers Jessie Miles of Stanton, Carl Miles of Mt. Sterling, Mark Miles of Florida, Larry Miles of Central City, KY and a sister Sharon Gukeisen of Mt. Sterling. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Katherine Miles, his wife Beverly Miles, son Jerry Miles Jr. and a sister Barbara Miles. No services a planned at this time.Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Roxie Stephens, 79, died on February 20 at the Stanton Nursing Home. She was born in Sharpsburg January 22, 1940 to Coleman and Ella Purvis. She was a member of the Vaughn’s Mill Church and a former employee of Wal-Mart.

She is survived by three sons Roy Stephens and his wife Valerie of Stanton, Larry Stephens and his wife Elizabeth of Mt. Sterling, Harold Stephens Jr. and his wife Celina of Mt. Sterling, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, two sisters Betty Skinner of Winchester and Geraldine Hendrix. She was preceded in death by her parents Coleman and Ella Purvis, her husband Harold Stephens, a daughter Brenda Howard seven brothers Pete, Rex, Ralph, Monk, Jimmy, Gene and Clark Purvis and a sister Opal Purvis.

Funeral services will be held on February 22 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Teddy Linkous officiating. Burial will be in the Machpeliah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. In Lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

