By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, Solid Waste Branch recently held a public hearing for residents of Powell Country to voice their concerns regarding an application for a CDD Landfill on Virden Ridge Rd.

The proposed facility by Blaze Enterprises would receive waste from 37 counties within Kentucky and be located 1.1 miles down Virden Ridge Road.

The public hearing gave residents a chance to address concerns such as road safety, damaging nearby watersheds and harm to their property values.

“This will absolutely destroy our property values. If I didn’t already own property and there was a dump going into that community, you couldn’t give me land much less get me to buy it,” Becky Woods said.

The Division of Waste Management will reportedly respond after a final determination regarding the proposed facility has been made and the public comment period has ended.

Solid Waste Branch Manager Danny Anderson told those present that the Division of Waste Management would prepare a transcript of the evenings comments and the branch would issue a statement to address any questions or concerns before the public comment period ends on March 8.

Anyone wishing to make written comments regarding the application for the proposed facility can submit them in writing to Danny Anderson, Branch Manager, Solid Waste Branch, Division of Waste Management, 300 Sower Blvd., 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Written comments must be received by March 8 on the close of the business day which is the end of the 30-day public comment period.