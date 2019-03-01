Daniel “Danny” Clark Baber, age 82, died February 20, 2019 at his residence in Clay City, KY. Born in Clark County, KY he was the son of the late Everett Baber and the late Nannie Bett Williams Baber. Danny was a 1954 graduate of Clark County High School, a Kentucky Colonel and he was a machinist for 42 years at Sylvania. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Randall Baber; his brother, William R. Baber and his sister, Iness Wilson. Danny is survived by his companion, Kathy Wright of Winchester; his son, Michael (Cristel) Baber of Clay City; a stepson, Jack Comer of Winchester; two stepdaughters, Elisha Comer of Lexington and Pam (Dean) Rowland of Morehead; one sister, Juanita Burkhart of Winchester; one grandchild, Kelsey (Nathan) Brookshire; two step grandchildren, Clay and Cole Adkins and two great grandchildren, Phoenix and Raiden Brookshire. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Danny Price at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Doug Stamper, Jack Comer, Nathan Brookshire, Toulman Hubbard, Harold Howard and Jerry Wilson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Dean Rowland, Clifford Wright, Henrietta Johnson, Leroy Wright, John Wright, Clay Adkins and Cole Adkins. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

John T. “Johnny” Knox, age 70, of Stanton, Kentucky died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Stanton Nursing and Rehab Center. Born May 20, 1948 he was the son of the late Algon Thomas Knox and the late Dorothy Hall Knox and the grandson of the late Dr. Lawrence Knox. Johnny Knox was a member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his cousins Harriet Schneider, Bobby Hall, Marilyn Hall, Shannon Pence and his church family. A graveside service was conducted in Stanton Cemetery at 2:30 P.M., Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Memorial services were officiated by Bro. Lucas Waters at Stanton First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Stanton First Presbyterian Church, 420 North Main Street, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Stanley Cline, 60, of Jeffersonville died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Mt. Sterling April 9, 1958 to Johnny and Loretta Cline. He was a carpenter and a member of the Jeffersonville Church of God. He is survived by his mother Loretta Cline of Jeffersonville, his wife Paula Cline of Jeffersonville, a son Johnny Cline of Winchester, two sisters Joetta Murphy and Jerry Henderson. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Cline. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Campbell officiating. Pallbearers were R. T. Cline, David Robbins, Colin White, Chris Robbins, Timmy Stamper and Leroy Stamper. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Rita Gail Patton Howard, age 76, wife of Oscar Eugene Howard died February 21, 2019 at Stanton Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Lexington, KY she was the daughter of the late Shelby “Chunk” Patton and the late Alene Sexton Patton. Rita was a retired factory employee of Sylvania and a member of Stanton Christian Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Jewell Patton Rose, Jean Patton Scott and Debra Patton Pierce along with two brothers-in-law, Walter Howard and Gerald Rogers. Rita was survived by her husband, Oscar Eugene Howard of Jeffersonville; one son, Greg (Vickie) Aines of Stanton; three stepsons, Gary (Laura) Howard of Wilmore, David (Debra) Howard of Winchester and Shane (Selina) Howard of Stanton; one sister, Shirlene (Tommy) Henderson of Stanton; brothers-in-law, David Howard and Jerry Rose; three sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Gabbard of Newborn, NC, Margie Rogers and Mary Howard both of Winchester; six step grandchildren, Derek Howard, Allie Howard, Kara Beth Howard, Erika Howard, Derrick Robinson and Kylee Howard and one great step grandchild, Annabel Wilson. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Greg Webb and Bro. John Combs at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Derek Howard, Gary Howard, David Howard, Ronnie Hall, Barry Rose, Shane Howard, Daryl Strange, Bryan and Brandon Scott serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of Stanton Christian Church, the staff of Stanton Nursing and Rehab Center, Hospice East, John and Debbie Combs, Ryno and Sue Gaffney, Family of Wayne Courtney, Billy and Sandra Strange, Danny Rice, Jack and Betty Strange, Buddy Snowden, Family of Jerry Rogers and Delta Campbell. Memorial contributions may be made to Stanton Christian Church or Stanton Nursing and Rehab Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com