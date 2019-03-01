Times SPORTS

STAFF

It is somewhat sad to say in an high school contest, but the only real question in Powell’s first round game of 56th District Tournament last Monday night in Booneville was the final score. No disrespect to the Lee County Bobcats, but their youth and inexperience, much the same as during the regular season, was no match for the Pirates.

Powell took the first round game in relatively easy fashion. The Pirates won going away, 69-37.

Powell’s size, speed and of course, experience aided in the huge win. The Pirates were able get 14 payers into the game, with 10 of them scoring, but everyone gave it their all and contribed to the victory.

Powell was dominant in just about every category. They hit 48 percent from the field (27-56) and were hot from three point range, hitting a blistering 53.3 percent (8-15). The Pirates even nailed down 7-of-12 charity tosses for a hot 58.3 percent. Powell even grabbed 40 rebounds in this game.

Compare that to Lee’s chilling 27.1 percent from the field (13-48) and cold three point shooting at 21.7 percent (5-23). The Bobcats did shoot 75 percent from the free throw line, hitting six of their eight attempts. But they were kept off the boards, gathering only 19 boards in the game.

Powell was led by DaShaun Williams with 23 points, he nailed three treys in five attempts along the way. Bryce Merion tossed in nine, while teammates Shayden Jones and Colby Cook each scored eight points. Chimaob Ajuonuma-Creed scored seven and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Powell in that category.

Luke Pasley added six, with two treys, while Jace Ware nailed a three pointer as well. Ethan Frazier and Colin Barnes each aded two points, and Ryan Graham sank a free throw in the win.

The win improved Powell’s record to 11-14. The win also advanced the Pirates to the 56th District Boys Tournament Championship Game. Powell was set to play Estill this past Thursday in that game, after the Engineers topped Owsley 50-38 in their opening round game.

The Pirates and Engineers will meet for the eighth straight year in the tournament championship game. Estill won last year’s title with a 64-45 victory. But of the previous seven matchups in the championship game the Pirates have won four of them.