By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Stanton city council held a regular scheduled meeting on February 14 at Stanton City Hall.

The council approved the second reading of an amendment to the Policies and Procedures Ordinance to allow for light work duty position for full-time city employees who are on leave for injuries sustained while working for the city.

The amendment to the ordinance would allow for certain injured employees to have the ability to perform light duty work for up to two 90 day periods totaling no more than six months.

Stanton City Attorney Scott Graham says the changes would allow for any full-time employees on medical leave for a work related injury or any kind of workman’s compensation issues to still perform light duty while hurt.

“We discussed a light-duty return to work for employees on a case-by case circumstance,” Graham said. “Currently I our policies and procedures allows for any kind of light duty so we talked about to go ahead and allow in certain situations for individuals to return to work on a light duty temporary basis not to exceed 180 days.”

Stanton Mayor Dale Allen told the council the Stanton Police Department recently had a officer leave the department and asked the council to allow for the city begin advertising it was accepting applications for a law enforcement officer. The council approved a motion to begin advertising the job opening with the Stanton Police Department.

The council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Allen and Stanton City Clerk Stephanie Faulkner to execute all necessary documents related to receiving and disbursement of Appalachian Regional Commission funds as they relate to phase one of the Stanton Sewer Extension project.

The council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Allen and Stanton City Clerk Stephanie Faulkner to execute all necessary documents related to securing and disbursement of Kentucky Infrastructure Authority funds as they relate to phase one of the Stanton Sewer Extension project.

The council approved a motion to accept a budget amendment related to the city receiving $500,000 for the Stanton Sewer Extension project.

The council approved the presentation of the 2017-2018 Audit as it was presented to the council.

The council approved a motion for Mayor Allen to execute any necessary documents related to the renewal of CD’s for a one year-term.

The Stanton city council meets on the second Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m at Stanton City Hall. Stanton City Hall is located at 525 Washington Street.