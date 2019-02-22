Johnny Knox, 70, of Clay City, died on February 13 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born December 5, 1948 to Lemond and Lona Alice Knox. He was retired from The Allen Company.

He is survived by a son Tony Knox of Clay City, daughter Ashley Knox of Clay City, five grandchildren, and two sisters Edwinna Knox Bryant of Clay City and Michelle Caskey of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents Lemond and Lona Alice Knox, his wife Brenda Knox, and two brothers Kenneth Ray Knox and Jesse Knox.

Funeral services were held on February 17 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Joyce Patton speaking.

Burial followed in the Verdon Ridge Cemetery in Clay City.

Pallbearers were Dustin Knox, Clay Campbell, Dewey Campbell, Dalton Campbell, Brian Campbell, Adrian Faulkner, Gary Brown and Tony Knox.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Timothy “Charlie” Snowden, 39, of Clay City, died on February 19 at his residence.

He was born in Winchester November 9, 1979 to Tracy and Linda Snowden.

He is survived by his mother Linda Snowden of Clay City and a brother Tracy Snowden Jr. He was preceded in death by his father Tracy Snowden Sr.

No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Rosa Marie Wright, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Stanton died February 13, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Louisville, KY she was the daughter of the late Elmer Justice Thurman and the late Elizabeth Jarman Thurman. She was a homemaker and the widow of Willmore Wright. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Ellen Powell; three sisters, Ada Thurman, Ruth Robinson and Lillie Jefferies; one nephew Bobby Jefferies and by one great grandson, Jonathan Trey Rogers. She is survived by one son, Wayne Wright of Stanton; one daughter, Julie Berryman of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Leslie Berryman Roe, Chuck Powell, Lloyd Powell and Josh Powell, special grandson, David Berryman; one niece Frankie Claypoole; eight great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Phillip Berryman, Joey Rogers, Kristian Rogers, Robert Roe, Gary Wright and Mason Powell serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com