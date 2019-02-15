FCCLA students are pictured with performers from the February 8 assembly

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter recently partnered with the Powell County Youth Center, the Fraternal Order of Police and Whitaker Bank to present an anti-bullying assembly at the high school on February 8.

The assembly was presented by Seven Hills Church from Northern Kentucky.

“We had seen the program previously at another FCCLA event. We saw that it was geared towards high school students and that it was fun and interactive so we thought high school could enjoy and benefit from it,” Kaylee Lane said.

“It’s called Stop the Violence named after the national program catering towards stopping peer to peer violence verbally, emotionally and physically,” Noah Perry said. “People were having fun when it was time to have fun but whenever we got towards the middle of the program and started talking about serious stuff it was dead silent and it clearly had the audience captivated.”

FCCLA students say they thought the program would be response to the results of recent safety survey completed by those attending the high school.

“We had a safety survey in school that recently came up. We don’t think that bullying would be a issue but the survey reflected of the vast majority of people that go here had either been bullied or thought there was areas where people where bullying more often,” Perry said. “So we thought it would be good to take on some sort of activity to mitigate that.”

“There wasn’t enough reporting of bullying so we were thinking that this might be one way of encouraging people to increase reports of bullying so that it can get handled in our schools,” Lane said.

FCCLA students say the program was FCCLA Student Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event which are competitive events in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual project, leadership skills and career preparation.